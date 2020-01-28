The Will Rogers Memorial Museum continues its monthly “Movie Nights at the Museum” series Friday, Jan. 31, as a special event to celebrate the Oklahoma actor’s film career.
Rogers was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and his 1931 comedy, “Ambassador Bill,” will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at the Claremore museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd.
Admission is free, as are popcorn and beverages, courtesy of Bank of Commerce. The series began in 2018 to mark 100 years since Rogers’ first film was released.
Doors to the museum will open at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at 918-341-0719.