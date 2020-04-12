Silver Dollar City is celebrating a 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee with a contest that could bring your family to the 1880s-style theme park in the Ozarks to make memories that will last a lifetime.
For a chance at winning the Silver Dollar City 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Family Adventure Prize Package valued at more than $1,500, send us your favorite family memory of Silver Dollar City or a memory you would like to make. Include a telephone number and an email address, if you have one.
The amazing trip package includes:
• Six tickets to Silver Dollar City’s 1880s theme park, including lunch and front-of-the-line passes
• Six tickets to White Water’s 2 million gallons of fun and 13 acres of water slides, rides and waves
• A Showboat Branson Belle cruise for six with three-course meal, panoramic views of Table Rock Lake and high-energy show
• One family-sized cabin for two nights at the Silver Dollar City Campground or comparable lodging
The deadline for contest entries has been extended to May 22. Send your story to Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or email them to scene@tulsaworld.com. Winners will be announced in the July edition of Tulsa World Magazine.
Featured video
Take it to the lake: Delicious, make-ahead food perfect for the lake or a picnic