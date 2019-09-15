DALLAS — Start the countdown: We’re less than a month away from an annual event that will cause many Oklahomans to temporarily migrate to Dallas.
On Oct. 12, OU will meet Texas inside the historic Cotton Bowl to script the next chapter of one of the most heated rivalries in college football history.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., which means you’re probably not going to wait until the morning of game day to start the commute.
Where should you stay the weekend of the game? What can you do in Dallas when you’re not at the game?
The answers could be less than 5 miles away.
The Tulsa World accepted an invitation to tour Hyatt Regency Dallas, Reunion Tower and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, all clustered in an area of downtown Dallas. If you’ve driven anywhere near downtown Dallas, you know the location because Reunion Tower rises high above the landscape. When the “ball” atop Reunion Tower is illuminated at night, lights are visible more than 15 miles away.
As a former sports writer, I’m no stranger to the hotel. The press was headquartered there during the 1994 NCAA Tournament, when Tulsa played a Sweet 16 game against Arkansas at nearby Reunion Arena. Hyatt Regency Dallas was the media hotel when Oklahoma State played Purdue in the Heart of Dallas Bowl inside the Cotton Bowl on the first day of 2013. And as an entertainment writer, I have stayed there during celebrity-laden Fan Expo Dallas pop culture conventions at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which is within walking distance. (Apparently, some Fan Expo Dallas celebs stay at Hyatt Regency Dallas. Among past celeb sightings there: Shock rocker Alice Cooper and Ron Glass from “Barney Miller” and “Firefly”).
Coincidentally, an event of a similar vein was being staged in downtown Dallas the same weekend as my recent stay. The event was LeakyCon, a Harry Potter-themed convention. Many hotel guests rocked Harry Potter gear. The folks at Hyatt Regency Dallas embraced the theme and created a special customized menu for hotel diners who were Harry Potter fans. Among menu categories: Transfiguration (appetizers), herbology (salads), potions (drinks) and charms (desserts).
Let’s start with the food.
I ate at Centennial, one of three restaurants in the hotel. When in Texas, it just seems right to opt for tortilla chips and beef. A chips and dips appetizer included queso, which stayed warm for as long as it was at our table, and salsa. It’s a compliment when you can’t decide if you like the queso better than the salsa, or vice versa.
For an entree, I went with a 14-ounce grass-fed prime rib-eye. I don’t know who first said the rib-eye is the most flavorful of steaks, but they’re not wrong. My wife ordered the pan-seared organic chicken breast (cooked for two hours) and said this: “I am not kidding. This is the best chicken I have ever had.”
The desserts were tempting, but we didn’t order any because bellies were too full, especially after getting a sneak preview of a short rib appetizer that wasn’t yet on the menu.
The hotel itself debuted the same year (1978) as the popular TV series “Dallas” — and you can see it in the show intro if you want to seek it out on YouTube. J.R. Ewing-type money was invested in a renovation in 2013. The makeover included enhancement of the hotel’s 1,120 guest rooms, bathrooms and corridors.
Also new: The hotel announced a new general manager in August. Michael Koffler, with a climb that rivals the ascension one might make to the top of Reunion Tower, started his Hyatt career in 1982 as assistant manager of the coffee shop at Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Koffler, in a news release announcing his appointment, called Hyatt Regency Dallas a special hotel. It was named No. 28 on a list of the top 100 meeting hotels in the U.S. by Cvent, the industry leader in meetings, events and hospitality management. A news release announcing the honor included interesting numbers related to a tenured staff. The release said the 400-person “team” at Hyatt Regency Dallas has a 13.6-year average length of service, and more than 60 team members have 30-plus years of service at the property. Good luck being a coach at OU or Texas and surviving that long. (A great way to get on the bad side of influential boosters is to lose the big game in the Cotton Bowl).
In addition to proximity, here’s why Hyatt Regency Dallas could be an attractive option for those traveling to the game: Let’s say not everyone in your family or traveling party is interested in going to the game. What can they do while you’re busy booing or cheering? They won’t need a vehicle if you drop them at Hyatt Regency Dallas. They can find things to experience just by walking a short distance.
You won’t find a much shorter distance than this: Reunion Tower is connected to the hotel. Just in case you don’t know, Reunion Tower isn’t just a visual prop. With the purchase of a ticket, visitors can ride an elevator to the GeO-Deck, which is 470 feet above ground level. With indoor and outdoor viewing areas, visitors can soak in a 360-degree viewing experience. Are more photos taken from the GeO-Deck than any other site in Dallas?
You can do more than just chill at the top of Reunion Tower. You can play/learn (thanks to interactive touch-screen stations) and have a meal while you are there. Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty Restaurant is atop Reunion Tower.
Casual food and drinks are available at Cloud Nine, where diners get a revolving view (if you’ll pause to notice, the floor is slowly rotating). Cloud Nine offers a hot food menu Saturday and Sunday and light fare on the GeO-Deck on Monday through Friday.
Other stay-busy options are available near Hyatt Regency Dallas, but you won’t be sorry if you walk a few steps to the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. I had walked past it many times during past trips to Dallas but had never ventured inside. Now that I’ve explored the museum, I feel like a fool for not going there sooner.
President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. The museum is within the former Texas School Book Depository building. The main exhibit — “John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation” — is housed on the sixth floor.
Visitors are loaned audio devices that allow them to get a guided tour at their own pace. The tour documents Kennedy’s legacy and goes into great detail about the events of and following Nov. 22, 1963. Film clips, sound clips and historical displays transport museum guests back to the 1960s and provide layers of context to whatever you thought you knew about Kennedy and the tragedy that occurred on this site. Set aside a couple of hours to experience the museum. It’s not a look-fast-and-go attraction.
Football game or not, the Hyatt Regency Dallas area is an attractive getaway destination. The game can be your excuse.
