Five additional guests have been announced for a Wizard World pop culture convention scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
The new guests include pro wrestlers Lisa Marie Varon and the Honky Tonk Man. New actor guests are Teddy Sears, Melody Anderson and Samm Levine.
Sears is known in the comic-verse for playing Hunter Zolomon/Zoom in the “The Flash” television series. His body of work also includes “American Horror Story” and “24: Legacy.”
Anderson played the female lead, Dale Arden, in the 1980 “Flash Gordon” movie. She will be reunited with “Flash Gordon” co-star Sam J. Jones at the Wizard World convention.
Levine was a cast member in the television series “Freaks and Geeks.” He made his movie debut in “NOt Another Teen Movie.” He has since appeared in over 100 films and TV series, including “Modern Family,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Drunk History,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Inglourious Basterds.”
In addition to Jones, other previously announced guests are Jason Momoa, Lou Ferrigno, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Jim Ross and Kevin Nash.
For tickets and information about which days celebrities will be appearing, go to wizardworld.com.