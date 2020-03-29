Oklahoma actress Kay Francis, a box office star of the 1930s, appears in this file photo with Claude A. Swanson, secretary of the U.S. Navy, and David F. Sellers, commander-in-chief of the Navy. (AP Photo)
Candy Clark was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in “American Graffiti.” She rejoined cast mates Bo Hopkins and Paul Le Mat at at 2014 event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP
Coretta Scott King, left, hugs opera star Leona Mitchell of Enid at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Feb. 9, 1987. Mitchell dedicated a concert to Coretta Scott King’s late husband, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. AP Photo/David Fields
Barbara Lawrence, an Oklahoma native who was in the film version of “Oklahoma!,” provides a Daylight Saving Time reminder for people to set their clocks ahead in this photo from 1956. AP file
AP
Margaret Avery, an actress with an Oklahoma connection, is shown arriving at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chris Pizzello
Norman actress Megyn Price, is shown with “Rules of Engagement” cast members Patrick Warburton, David Spade, Bianca Kajlich and Oliver Hudson during a 2007 press tour. AP Photo/Rene Macura
Rene Macura
Oklahoma actress Kay Francis, a box office star of the 1930s, appears in this file photo with Claude A. Swanson, secretary of the U.S. Navy, and David F. Sellers, commander-in-chief of the Navy. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Regina Taylor spent part of her childhood in Muskogee. Earl Gibson III/Associated Press
EARL GIBSON III
Jean Shepard made Grand Ole Opry history. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candy Clark was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in “American Graffiti.” She rejoined cast mates Bo Hopkins and Paul Le Mat at at 2014 event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP
Annie I. Bang
Coretta Scott King, left, hugs opera star Leona Mitchell of Enid at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Feb. 9, 1987. Mitchell dedicated a concert to Coretta Scott King’s late husband, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. AP Photo/David Fields
Oklahoma actress Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell are cast members in the television series “Outmatched.” AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello
Oklahoma City-born model and actress Pamela Tiffin and Rock Hudson were photographed arriving at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maree Cheatham is an Oklahoma actress with a prominent role in soap opera history. Todd Williamson/Invision/AP
Todd Williamson
Screenwriter and director Cindy Chupack of Tulsa is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Richard Shotwell
Clark Gable escorts Oklahoma actress Vera Miles from a 1959 party in Rome. (AP Photo)
STR
Oklahoma singer and actress Kelli O’Hara won the Tony Award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for “The King and I” in 2015. Charles Sykes/Invision via AP
Charles Sykes
Country music star Jody Miller of Blanchard was welcomed to the stage by Roy Clark during Clark’s 79th birthday show in 2012. Tulsa World file
Before Women’s History Month ends this March, we wanted to recognize some women who have brought pride to our state.
There are 31 days in the month, so here are 31 women whose contributions to popular culture make them eligible for inclusion in OKPOP. The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP) will be built across the street from Cain’s Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District.
What you’re reading here isn’t a complete list of women who will be in OKPOP. Moreso, it’s a sampling of the hundreds of individuals on the OKPOP “creatives” list (available on okpop.org).
You may be familiar with Oklahomans like Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Megan Mullally, Kristin Chenoweth, Alfre Woodard, Rue McClanahan and queen of rockabilly Wanda Jackson, so instead of revisiting their stories in this project, we are spotlighting the pop culture contributions of others.
1. Margaret Avery
How many people from tiny Mangum, Oklahoma, have been nominated for an Oscar?
There’s at least one. Margaret Avery, who was born in Mangum and grew up in San Diego, was nominated for best supporting actress after her performance in “The Color Purple.”
Avery’s film career began with a 1972 TV movie directed by Steven Spielberg. Her most recent TV work includes a recurring role on the BET series “Being Mary Jane.”
2. Mae Boren Axton
The mother of country music star Hoyt Axton earned a place in music history.
Mae Boren Axton was a raised-in-Oklahoma songwriter whose more than 200 creations include “Heartbreak Hotel.” It became Elvis Presley’s first No. 1 single.
Referred to as the “queen mother of Nashville,” Axton died in 1997.
3. Nancy Barrett
“Dark Shadows,” which aired on ABC from 1966-71, was a soap opera unlike any other. Name another soap whose tales were populated with vampires, werewolves and other beasties.
Nancy Barrett, who was born in Louisiana and grew up in Bartlesville, was part of the “Dark Shadows” crew. She appeared in more than 400 episodes, primarily as Carolyn Stoddard, but she also played other characters. Later, she was in more traditional soaps like “One Life to Live,” “Ryan’s Hope” and “The Doctors.”
4. Tisha Campbell
Born in Okahoma City and raised in New Jersey, Campbell won an NAACP Image Award (outstanding actress in a comedy series) for her work in the sitcom “My Wife and Kids.” Her body of work includes movies in the “House Party” franchise and many TV series, including a five-season run in the sitcom “Martin.” She is currently in the cast of “Outmatched” on Fox.
5. Lynn Cartwright Gordon
Someone who resembled Geena Davis was needed to play the older version of her character, Dottie Hinson, in the baseball movie “A League of Their Own.” That someone was McAlester native Lynn Cartwright.
Cartwright’s second film, 1958’s “The Cry Baby Killer,” was Jack Nicholson’s movie debut. She was in ’50s sci-fi flicks like “Queen of Outer Space” and “The Wasp Woman,” but her filmography also includes a role in “The Apartment,” a best picture winner at the Oscars.
6. Maree Cheatham
Were you watching when “Days of Our Lives” debuted in the fall of 1965? If so, you saw an Oklahoma City-born actress launch one of the soap opera’s original characters.
Maree Cheatham played Marie Horton and later appeared in other soaps, including “Search for Tomorrow,” “Passions” and “General Hospital.” Her extensive filmography includes movies and more than 60 TV series. Ariana Grande fans may recognize her as Nona from “Sam & Cat.”
7. C. J. Cherryh
The Hugo Award is the Oscars of science fiction and fantasy writing.
Two of C. J. Cherryh’s novels (“Downbelow Station” and “Cyteen”) have been deemed worthy of the literary award.
Cherryh was born in St. Louis and raised in Lawton. In 2001, an asteroid was named in her honor.
8. Cindy Chupack
A graduate of Edison High School, Cindy Chupack is a screenwriter whose trophy case includes three Golden Globes and two Emmys. She earned them for her work on “Sex and the City” and “Modern Family.”
Chupack made her debut as a feature film director when she helmed the 2019 Netflix comedy “Otherhood.”
9. Marguerite Churchill
Who was John Wayne’s first leading lady?
Answer: Marguerite Churchill. She starred opposite the Duke in 1930’s “The Big Trail.”
Churchill appeared in more than two dozen films alongside the likes of Boris Karloff, Spencer Tracy, Will Rogers and George O’Brien, whom she married. In 2000, Churchill died in Broken Arrow at the age of 89.
10. Candy Clark
Before George Lucas got involved with something called “Star Wars,” he co-wrote and directed a movie about kids going cruising in the 1960s. “American Graffiti” earned many Academy Award nominations, including best picture. Candy Clark was nominated for best supporting actress. Clark was born in Norman and raised in Fort Worth.
11. Alice Covert
You probably know about “The Grapes of Wrath.” Did you know there was an “opposite” story?
Alice Covert wrote a 1939 novel (“Return to Dust”) about the struggles of a family that chose to stay in the Oklahoma panhandle instead of heading west.
Covert attended school in Boise City and Forgan, according to an Oklahoma Historical Society bio. She wrote from experience, according to the bio, having contracted dust pneumonia during the Dust Bowl.
An author and journalist, Covert at times called Lawton and Muskogee home. She died in California in 1986.
12. Louise Currie
When Louise Currie died in 2013 at the age of 100, she was described as the last surviving cast member of the classic movie “Citizen Kane.”
Born in Oklahoma City, Currie was in dozens of films (including two horror flicks with Bela Lugosi) and appeared as a reporter in “Citizen Kane.” Her work in 1940s movie serials included “Adventures of Captain Marvel” and “The Masked Marvel.”
13. Gail Davies
Born in Broken Bow and raised near Seattle, singer and songwriter Gail Davies recorded 18 singles that became top-40 country hits in the 1980s.
Davies’ place in history is bigger than that. She was a barrier-buster who became the first woman in the country music genre to produce her own recordings in Nashville. She went the do-it-yourself route because she was unhappy with the production of her first album.
14. Gail Farrell
“The Lawrence Welk Show,” hosted by big band leader Lawrence Welk, brought music — and Gail Farrell — into living rooms all over the country.
Farrell, who grew up in Durant and attended the University of Tulsa, was a pianist and singer on the show from 1969-82. In addition to singing solo, she took part in duets with Dick Dale, was a member of an all-girl trio with Sandi Griffiths and Mary Lou Metzger and also joined Ron Anderson and Michael Redman in a mixed trio. Anderson and Farrell — husband and wife — were off-air partners, too.
15. Kay Francis
An Oklahoma City-born actress, Kay Francis was Warner Bros.’ highest-paid employee in the 1930s.
She was a bonafide box-office star, first as a contract player at Paramount and then at Warner Bros. Paramount was so wounded by the defection that the studio sued Warner Bros. in an attempt to keep her.
The name of a Francis biography was “I Can’t Wait to Be Forgotten.” She’s not forgotten yet.
16. Darla Hood
Hal Roach’s Our Gang/Little Rascals comedy shorts are a cherished part of Americana. The alpha female among the child actors was Darla, the girl of Alfalfa’s dreams. Darla was played by Darla Hood, who was born in Leedey.
Hood made her “Our Gang” debut after taking singing and dancing lessons in Oklahoma City. Hood’s singing and acting career after her tour of duty as a Little Rascal. Her filmography includes a Laurel and Hardy flick (“The Bohemian Girl”) and “The Bat,” a 1959 movie that starred Vincent Price.
17. Virginia Hunter
Virginia Hunter was no stooge, but she was no stranger to them, either.
Hunter grew up in Tulsa and became a dancer and actor who appeared in multiple Three Stooges film shorts. For instance: She was the girlfriend of a bank robber in “Sing a Song of Six Pants.” She was Moe’s girlfriend in “I’m a Monkey’s Uncle.” She played an abducted princess in “Fiddler’s Three.”
Hunter, who died in 2012, also starred alongside Charles Starrett in four Durango Kid films. Among them: “The Stranger From Ponca City.”
18. Norma Jean
Dolly Parton, a fresh face on the country music scene, joined the cast of “The Porter Wagoner Show” in 1967.
You know the rest of Dolly’s story. But did you know an Oklahoman opened the door for her to join the show?
A job vacancy was created because Norma Jean, a country music artist from Wellston, quit the show to get married. Wagoner needed a new female singing partner. Parton got the job. Norma Jean was a tough act to follow. Parton wrote in her autobiography that the show’s audience was initially reluctant to accept her as Norma Jean’s replacement. Pre-1967, Norma Jean had charted nine singles, including “Let’s Go All the Way,” “Go Cat Go” and “I Wouldn’t Buy a Used Car from Him.”
19. Barbara Lawrence
It makes sense that someone from Oklahoma should be in “Oklahoma!”
Carnegie-born actress Barbara Lawrence was in more than 20 movies from 1945-57 and was Gertie Cummings in a film version of “Oklahoma!” She transitioned to television, appearing in series like “Perry Mason,” “Bonanza” and “Bat Masterson” in the 1960s.
20. Jody Miller
An Oklahoman (Roger Miller, raised in Erick) was responsible for the Grammy Award-winning hit song “King of the Road.”
An Oklahoman also was responsible for a counterpoint song.
Jody Miller, raised in Blanchard, released “Queen of the House” in 1965. It peaked at No. 5 on the country singles chart and was the first of her 10 top-20 songs. She is credited as a trailblazer for female artists who enjoyed success on the pop and country charts. “Queen of the House,” just like “King of the Road,” was a Grammy winner.
21. Leona Mitchell
There’s a 1987 photo in the Associated Press archives of Coretta Scott King hugging opera star Leona Mitchell at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Mitchell dedicated a Feb. 9 concert that year to King’s late husband, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Mitchell is from Enid. She is a Grammy Award-winning soprano who sang for 18 seasons as a leading spinto soprano at the Metropolitan Opera. The Southern Heights Heritage Center and Museum in Enid bears her name.
22. Vera Miles
The American Film Institute ranked “The Searchers” and “Psycho” among the top 100 films ever made. Common denominator: Vera Miles.
Born in Boise City, Miles’ long list of film credits includes “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” and — 23 years after the original — “Psycho II.” Among castmates in the sequel was Claudia Bryar of Guymon.
23. Kelli O’Hara
Her name is Kelli, but she’s synonomous with Tony.
Kelli O’Hara is a seven-time Tony Award nominee who won in 2015 for best actress in a musical (“The King And I”). O’Hara was born in Elk City and is a graduate of Deer Creek High School.
24. Cindy Pickett
Ferris Bueller’s movie mom was Oklahoman Cindy Pickett.
Pre-Ferris, Pickett was in the cast of the soap opera “The Guiding Light.” She joined the cast of “St. Elsewhere” the same year that “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was released.
Lyman Ward portrayed Ferris’ father in the movie. Ward and Pickett got married after playing Ferris’ parents. The marriage lasted six years. Her career is ongoing.
25. Megyn Price
Which Megyn Price sitcom gave you more laughs?
Price, who grew up in Norman, played a young mother in the sitcom “Grounded For Life” before becoming David Warburton’s wife in the sitcom “Rules of Engagement.” She became a recurring character in the Netflix series “The Ranch,” which reunited “That 70s Show” cast members Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson.
26. Jean Shepard
Born in Pauls Valley and raised near Bakersfield, California, Jean Shepard was a trailblazing singer and songwriter in the country music genre. She was one of the first female performers to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2015, she became the first woman to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 60 consecutive years.
Her first hit was a chart-topping duet (“A Dear John Letter”) with Ferlin Husky in 1952. Her body of work includes 25 albums and more than 70 singles.
Shepard’s story was part of Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary that aired last year on PBS. Her husband, Opry star Hawkshaw Hawkins, died in a 1963 plane crash that also killed Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas. Shepard died in 2016.
27. Sammi Smith
“Help Me Make It Through the Night” was written by Kris Kristoffersen. He recorded the song for a 1970 album, but it didn’t take off until Sammi Smith put her own spin on the song that same year. It spent three weeks atop the country chart and became not just a crossover hit but Smith’s signature song.
Smith was born in California, but grew up in a number of states, including Oklahoma. She died in 2005 and was buried in Guymon.
28. Regina Taylor
Regina Taylor spent a piece of her childhood in Muskogee. She spent a bigger piece of her life in your television set.
Taylor won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Emmy for her work as Lilly Harper in the 1990s TV series “I’ll Fly Away.” She won an NAACP Image Award (outstanding lead actress in a drama) for bringing the character Molly Blane to life in “The Unit” and her career is ongoing.
29. Pamela Tiffin
An Oklahoma City-born model and actress, Pamela Tiffin has been called a “bombshell” of the swinging sixties.
This sounds like a fairy tale, but she was vacationing in Hollywood when she was spotted by someone who offered her a screen test. She earned Golden Globe nominations for her first two films — “Summer and Smoke” and “One, Two, Three.”
Tiffin starred opposite Bobby Darin in a 1962 “State Fair” remake and starred in movies with Ann-Margret, James Darren, Burt Lancaster and Paul Newman before redirecting her career to Italian films.
30. Countess Vaughn
An Idabel-born actress, Countess Vaughn won an NAACP Image Award (outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series) for her portrayal of Kimberly Ann Parker in “Moesha.” She also was part of a spin-off series, “The Parkers.”
Vaughn made her TV debut when she was 11 as a recurring character in the Marla Gibbs series “227.”
31. Gretchen Wyler
Paul McCartney was a recipient of an award named for Gretchen Wyler.
A dancer and actress who was born in Oklahoma City and raised in Bartlesville, Wyler appeared on Broadway and in dozens of TV series, including “The Phil Silvers Show,” “On Our Own,” “Dallas,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Falcon Crest.”
Wyler was a champion of animal welfare causes and was inducted into the U.S. Animal Rights Hall of Fame in 2005. Two years later, the inaugural Gretchen Wyler Award was given to McCartney for a lifetime of activism on behalf of animals. Wyler died in 2007.
Featured video
101 Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures
918 Coffee
Abuelo's
Albert G’s
Amelia’s Woodfire Cuisine/Amelia’s Brasserie and Market
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.