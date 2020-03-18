In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a directive to postpone or cancel events of 50 people or more at all city facilities through April 15. He also issued an executive order closing restaurants, bars and most entertainment venues in the city effective midnight March 18.
Woodland Hills Mall
The south Tulsa property is owned by Simon, which announced Wednesday that all of its properties across the country would be closing through March 29.
Tulsa Municipal Courts
City of Tulsa Municipal Courts is closing for 30 days beginning March 18. Court dates will be rescheduled and new court dates will be set 30 days after your original court date.
Macy's, other stores
Macy’s, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce, the company said.
A company spokeswoman told the Tulsa World via email that Macy's distribution centers, including one just north of Tulsa, will remain open and continue to support online orders.
McDonald's and Wendy's said dining areas of all North American restaurants are closing. Takeout or delivery is still available at most locations, though some chains have declared out an outright shutdown in areas where clusters of coronavirus have emerged, including Starbucks.
Ralph Lauren and Foot Locker announced nationwide closures of stores in regulatory filings. They follow Apple, Patagonia, Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, REI and others.
With so many people stocking, and overstocking pantries, Dollar Tree temporarily suspended online ordering to ensure the shelves in its stores are loaded.
AMC is closing all U.S. locations for six to 12 weeks. Regal Cinemas, including Broken Arrow's Warren Theatre, are shutting down indefinitely. The Circle Cinema arthouse movie theater in Tulsa's Kendall Whittier area is closed until further notice.
Historical museums
Will Rogers Memorial facilities are closed through March 31; spring break activities have been canceled. All Oklahoma Historical Society museums, historical sites and affiliates are closed through April 14. J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Claremore is closed through at least March 31.
Casinos
Cherokee Nation and Creek Nation casinos, including the large Hard Rock and River Spirit properties in Tulsa, will close until the end of March. The Chickasaw Nation also is closing its casinos through the end of March, though its hotels will remain open. The Choctaw Nation has closed its casinos until further notice. Note: As of Tuesday, no gaming closures had been announced by the Osage Nation.
Hop Jam
The May music and beer festival with Hanson won't go on in 2020.
VASA Fitness
The gym chain announced Monday all of its clubs would close Tuesday, March 17, at noon until further notice.
Tulsa Habitat for Humanity
Tulsa Habitat for Humanity will suspend all operations and close all facilities to the general public through Monday, March 30.
Tulsa Habitat ReStore: Both the ReStore, 1234 S. Norwood Ave., and ReStore Rack, 1112 S. Memorial Drive, are closed until March 30. Donation drop-offs and pick-ups are suspended.
All volunteer activities are canceled through May 1.
All Homebuyer Orientation sessions and Homebuyer Education classes are canceled until further notice.
Tulsa Habitat’s fundraising gala, Rock the House: Prince, scheduled for April 4, has been rescheduled for Aug. 8 at the Cox Business Center. All sponsorships, event tickets and raffle tickets will be honored for this date.
Muskogee takes steps to prevent spread of virus
Muskogee Senior Center closing Tuesday, March 17 until further notice
Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center: All programming with 10 or more attendees for those considered “high risk” suspended as of Tuesday, March 17. The center will remain open.
Muskogee Run scheduled for Saturday, April 11, canceled
Azalea Festival Parade scheduled for Saturday, April 11, canceled
Flower Power Bike Ride scheduled for Saturday, April 25, canceled
Azalea Banner Auction scheduled for Saturday, May 9, postponed; date TBD
Mayfest canceled
The decision was made in accord with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
The 2020 Mayfest, which would have marked the festival's 48th anniversary, was set for May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District.
Tulsa museums, parks and attractions
The Tulsa Parks Department has closed all of its community and specialty centers and canceled all public programming and rentals until further notice. Outdoor parks and green spaces are still open to the public during regular park hours.
The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Philbrook Museum of Art, Discovery Lab, Tulsa Botanic Garden, Gilcrease Museum, Duet Jazz, Guthrie Green, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Tulsa Garden Center, River Parks Authority and the Gathering Place: "These Tulsa-area attractions have been in ongoing discussions since the pandemic announcement and have been collectively communicating and evaluating best practices for the safety of the Tulsa community," according to a statement. "Tulsa-area attractions will continue to evaluate the situation on a weekly basis as information is provided from the (Centers for Disease Control) and the City of Tulsa."
Tulsa City-County Library
All branches closed March 13 and will remain closed for at least two weeks. The library will also temporarily discontinue all outreach services including its bookmobile and reading roadshow services.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
The downtown theater and music venue is shuttered through April 15. Miró Quartet's April 4-5 shows will be rescheduled.
36 Degrees North
36 Degrees North, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs, has postponed all events in its facility through April 3.
For details on virtual meetups and reschedule dates, visit 36n.co/events.
Oklahoma Aquarium
The closure Monday will remain in place until further notice.
Tulsa County jail
Contact visitations have been halted; video visitation will remain in place.
Tulsa Zoo
The closure was announced Monday. "The zoo will remain closed until the city gives the all-clear to resume normal operations," its website said.
Sherwin Miller Jewish Museum
The Jewish Federation of Tulsa, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center are closed until further notice. The museum website will be updated to offer a virtual tour at jewishmuseumtulsa.org.
Rotary Club of Tulsa
The Rotary Club of Tulsa has canceled March meetings as a precautionary effort. Rotary staff, leadership and board will be continuously monitoring the development of COVID-19, and will resume meetings when the risk decreases.
"The health and safety of Rotarians and the staff working the events is our top priority," said Tina Miller, executive director of the Rotary Club of Tulsa. "This decision wasn't made lightly, but we feel responsible to be part of the solution, rather than the problem."
Tulsa County District Court announces changes
Presiding District Judge William D. LaFortune approved the following temporary measures affecting the work of the Tulsa County District Court:
• All Civil Division dockets will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of forcible entry and detainer matters, civil mental health matters and emergency temporary restraining orders.
• All Criminal Division dockets will continue to operate as scheduled.
• All Family Division dockets will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of emergency custody hearings and the protective order docket.
• All Juvenile Division docket matters will continue to operate as scheduled.
• All Probate Division docket matters will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of emergency guardianship matters and other emergency hearings.
• All cases which were set on the suspended dockets will be reset for the same day of the week, at the same time, exactly two weeks later.
Jury trials previously scheduled for March 30 and April 13 are canceled. Tulsa citizens who have received summons to appear for jury service on those dates are excused.
All judges and judicial staff should go to work as normal, the release said.
Gilcrease Expressway meetings
Three public meetings March 16 and 17 have been canceled.
Oklahoma State University in Stillwater reducing on-campus services
In an “abundance of caution” OSU is closing the Colvin Recreation Center and the OSU Museum of Art as well as reducing dining services in the Student Union to “to-go” options only until further notice beginning Monday.
Employees were asked to report to work as planned but follow social distancing guidelines.
Walmart stores to adjust hours
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.
BOK Center events
KISS has rescheduled its Tulsa concert for Oct. 4. All tickets will be honored for the new date and the fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.
Smoke and Guns, a charity event that showcases firefighters and law enforcement officers from Oklahoma and other states competing in boxing and MMA, has been postponed. The event, originally scheduled at the BOK Center for April 11, has been postponed until June 20.
Toby Mac has a new date for his Tulsa concert at the BOK Center: Aug. 5.
Alan Jackson's concert originally set for March 26 was rescheduled for June 25.
Monster Jam will be rescheduled from its original dates of March 28-29.
Dan + Shay were originally scheduled to perform March 20 in Tulsa. The show date has been moved to July 30 at the BOK Center. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.
ahha Tulsa cancels Spring Break camps
ahha Tulsa has canceled its Spring Break camps scheduled for March 16-20. Parents and caregivers will be issued a full refund or be offered tax deductibility for the cost of camp, the organization said Sunday.
Tulsa Opera
The Tulsa Opera has canceled it 2020 production of "Emmeline," it announced Sunday.
Trinity Episcopal Church
The church announced that it will close through March 29. Virtual services will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.
Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum
The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum announced Saturday that it will begin a temporary closure. A statement specified that the Memorial Marathon has been postponed until Oct. 4.
Museum officials said planning for 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony on April 19 was ongoing but "that will be altered in some fashion due to these (coronavirus) concerns," according to the statement.
Oklahomans for Equality
In response to COVID-19 developments, Oklahomans for Equality canceled several events scheduled for March.
PRIDE Bingo (March 14)
Equality Business Alliance March Mixer (March 18)
Third Thursday in the Rainbow Room (March 19)
Health Clinic ribbon-cutting (March 20)
Gala Patron Party (March 20)
TDOV Trans Health Fair (March 30)
Tulsa Chorale
The Tulsa Chorale is postponing its weekend of activities around its March 21 concert, “Celebrating Choral Music by Today’s Leading Women Composers.”
In an email, officials with the chorale said it is working to reschedule the concert, which was to feature performances of music by six woman composers from around the country.
Those wishing additional information should email the group's Director of Audience Development, Anastasia Howard, at development@tulsachorale.org.
John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation
All tours of the Greenwood District, including the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park have been canceled. Officials also postponed all docent training sessions and Monday's scheduled board meeting. Further questions may be referred to the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation at 918-295-5009.
Tulsa History Museum
The museum announced it will close to the public through March 28. All public programs are canceled, including presentations at the Museum and any off-site programs.
Tulsa Botanic Garden
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is cancelling or postponing all programming at the Garden through March 31, including Spring Break Story Times (March 17-20), the March 19 Tulip Tour, and the annual Bunny Hunt (March 29). Its Bands & Blooms event on March 26 will be rescheduled to a later date.
Northeastern State University
Public events at NSU will either be canceled or postponed through April 5, school officials said. Organizers have also decided to include the previously scheduled events on April 7 and 9.
Stillwater Activity Center
Officials with the Stillwater Senior Activity Center said its facility will be closed indefinitely beginning March 16.
In addition, the city officials strongly encouraged private organizations, including faith-based groups to consider postponing, cancelling or alternative to in-person gatherings.
State corrections facilities
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is cancelling all visitation and all volunteer access to facilities. The agency is utilizing its “Management of Pandemic Influenza” procedure as the basis for developing a specific, comprehensive response to COVID-19. Steps include screening all new inmate arrivals for symptoms of COVID-19 and suspending all inmate security movements. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
For the most up-to-date information, the public can call 405-425-2556 to hear a recorded message. The public can also follow ODOC’s website and social media for updates.
Tulsa Garden Center
Tulsa Garden Center classes, internal meetings and plant society events through March 31 at Woodward Park will be postponed. The Tulsa Garden Center Mansion and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden at Woodward Park are also closed to the public. Private events scheduled during that time frame will go on as planned, officials said.
Woody Guthrie Center
The Woody Guthrie Center has temporarily closed. The closure includes the postponement of the Real Talk program scheduled for March 21.
Said the statement: "We are taking this action to generally limit potential exposure to COVID-19, due to the tactile nature of our exhibits (touch screens, headphones, virtual reality headsets). We have no reason to believe anyone connected to the Center has been exposed to the virus.
"We will continue to monitor recommendations and alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tulsa County Health Department. We’ll provide updates via our social media channels and our website, woodyguthriecenter.org."
Caleb Caudle was scheduled to perform March 15 at the Woody Guthrie Center, but Caudle has canceled dates until his next scheduled performance March 20 in Galveston, Texas.
Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show
For the first time in 65 years there will not be a Wannenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show in Tulsa this spring.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the owner and directors of the show decided Friday to cancel the world’s largest gun show, which draws a crowd of 35,000 to 40,000 people each November and April. It was set for April 4-5.
“I tell you what, I’m mentally shot,” Joe Wanenmacher said. “I think the kids saw the handwriting on the wall, and maybe I did, too, but I didn’t want to believe it.”
Wanenmacher has personally directed the show for 52 of its 65 years.
“I held out, but as a convenience to our exhibitors and spectators and everybody involved we cancelled while we have time to contact everybody,” he said.
The show is letting those who purchased advance VIP tickets or reserved a table carry those forward to the Nov. 14-15 show.
Frontier City
The theme park will close through the end of March, according to a news release Friday.
Boston Avenue United Methodist Church
The downtown church announced Friday that it would close starting at 5:30 p.m. Church leaders announced options for worship through digital sources at bostonavenue.org.
TSO to postpone 'Star Wars' concert
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is postponing the sold-out "Star Wars in Concert" event until later this year. For the latest updates, please visit the COVID-19 page found at www.tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said tickets for the March 14 concert will be honored at the rescheduled show.
Lukas Nelson tour, including Cain's Ballroom show
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have canceled a spring leg of an upcoming tour, including an April 29 show at Cain's Ballroom.
Said a statement: "Rescheduled dates for all spring shows will be announced soon, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored at rescheduled shows. Keep an eye on our website and socials and the venue websites for further information and updates regarding the rescheduled shows."
All Souls Unitarian Church
All Souls Unitarian Church announced its building will be closed to the public until further notice. While the building is closed, the church’s Sunday services will be livestreamed at allsoulschurch.org/live/. In addition, church leaders are preparing at-home worship and activity resources for families and will be holding virtual meetings and classes.
River Spirit shows
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Trevor Noah, Willie Nelson and Candlebox announced postponements of their shows at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Each artist committed to rescheduling.
The show date for Noah has been changed from March 13 to July 31. Dates are pending for Nelson (original show date March 15) and Candlebox (original show date March 26).
River Spirit will honor all tickets purchased.
Premiere of Leon Russell tribute concert canceled
As a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere of a filmed 2019 concert that was staged as a tribute to Leon Russell has been canceled.
The premiere had been scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Will Rogers High School.
All ticket holders will receive an email notifying them of the cancellation, according to a news release. The release said all ticket purchase amounts will be refunded in full within the next few days to the credit card used in the transaction. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Yapsody confirming the refund. They do not need to request a refund. People who received complimentary tickets will not receive a refund.
Jenks suspends all public gatherings at City Hall
The city of Jenks announced Thursday at all public gatherings at City Hall will be suspended. A news release indicated that shut down includes all City Hall Community Room reservations and activities, court cases and any other form of public gathering held inside the building.
Jenks Fire Station No. 2 is also suspending all gatherings inside its station.
The suspension of activities, including all non-essential work travel, is effective until April 6, officials said.
Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
China - 3,241 deaths among 81,102 cases
Italy - 35,713 cases, 2,978 deaths
Iran - 17,361 cases, 1,135 deaths
Spain - 13,910 cases, 623 deaths
France - 7,730 cases, 175 deaths
United States: 7,324 cases, 115 deaths
South Korea - 8,413 cases, 84 deaths
United Kingdom - 1,960 cases, 72 deaths
Netherlands - 1,710 cases, 43 deaths
Germany - 11,973 cases, 28 deaths
Switzerland - 3,028 cases, 28 deaths
Japan - 889 cases, 29 deaths (712 cases, 7 deaths on cruise ship)
