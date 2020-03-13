The Woody Guthrie Center has temporarily closed.
The Woody Guthrie Center posted a statement that it is committed to keeping visitors, artists, researchers and staff healthy and safe. Out of an abundance of caution, the center is closed until further notice. The closure includes the postponement of the Real Talk program scheduled for March 21.
Said the statement: "We are taking this action to generally limit potential exposure to COVID-19, due to the tactile nature of our exhibits (touch screens, headphones, virtual reality headsets). We have no reason to believe anyone connected to the Center has been exposed to the virus.
"We will continue to monitor recommendations and alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tulsa County Health Department. We’ll provide updates via our social media channels and our website, woodyguthriecenter.org."
Caleb Caudle was scheduled to perform March 15 at the Woody Guthrie Center, but Caudle has canceled dates until his next scheduled performance March 20 in Galveston, Texas.