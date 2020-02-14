The Woody Guthrie Center is one of 20 national museums in the running to be named "Favorite Music Museum" in the 2020 USA Today's Readers' Choice awards.
There's still a couple days to vote. To vote, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum
The 20 venues chosen for this contest are, in the words of USA Today, "museums (that) celebrate American musical history, through the lens of a specific artist or genre, or with a big picture approach."
Among the contenders are the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.; the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock, Texas; The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles; the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Wash.; and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
Voting concludes at 11 a.m. (Central Time) Monday, Feb. 17.