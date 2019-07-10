The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival and Thlopthlocco Matrilineal Sons & Daughters announced the inaugural Native Maestro Series, featuring Oklahoma native artists.

The free event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Noble Middle School Auditorium in Okemah. A second event, the Thlopthlocco Matrilineal Art Showcase, will open to the public Saturday, July 13, at the Citizens State Bank in downtown Okemah.

Featured artists include:

Timothy Tate Nevaquaya (Comanche) — native flute

Kyle Bell (Thlopthlocco Tribal Town) — filmmaker

Maggie Boyett (Shawnee/Kiowa) — modern dancer

Barbara McAlister (Cherokee) — classical mezzo-soprano

Aaron Beck — guest pianist

Nicole Emmons (Citizen Potawatomi) — filmmaker/artist

Jerod Tate (Chickasaw) — classical composer

