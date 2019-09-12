Celebrate peace, love and pets at the annual Woofstock, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks, 300 Riverwalk Terrace.
With adoptable pets from more than 40 animal rescue organizations and shelters, it is the perfect time to find a new furry friend. All newly adopted pets will receive a free microchip ID tag and goody bag courtesy of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.
The event will also feature pet contests, pet-related vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
Microchipping will be available for $20 and ID tags for $5 from OAA.
Woofstock 2019 is sponsored by Animal Emergency Center, Angel’s Pet Funeral Home & Crematory, Southern Agriculture and Route 66 Nissan.
The event is hosted by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, KOTV Channel 6, The Drive 92.9, KVOO 98.5, Big Country 99.5, K-Hits 106.9 and Talk 1170 Radio.