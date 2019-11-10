An exhibit of works from the permanent art collection of Bacone College will be shown during a special reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Blue Sky Bank in the Boxyard, 502 E. Third St.
The Muskogee college began its art program in 1935 under the direction of Acee Blue Eagle; subsequent leaders included such noted American Indian artists as Woody Crumbo, Dick West and Ruthe Blalock Jones.
The collection, featuring works by students and faculty members, is a rich, visual history of Native American life from ancient days to modern times, showing the artists’ expressive powers as well as recording images of everyday life, ceremonial rites and mythology for future generations.
The reception is a way to introduce the Bacone collection to a larger audience, as the college is exploring ways to preserve and showcase its art holdings.
Bacone College President Ferlin Clark said, “We have had several positive conversations with local philanthropists and stakeholders about a potentially new and exciting downtown Tulsa art project.”