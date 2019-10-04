Two workshops for artists interested in submitted proposals for the Greenwood Art Project will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.
The Friday workshop will be at 6 p.m. and the Saturday workshop is at 11 a.m.; both events will be held at Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Lead artist Rick Lowe and Peruvian artist William Cordova will facilitate the workshops to encourage artists to think of new and varied ways to represent, portray and depict the Greenwood past, present and future.
For more information: greenwoodartproject.org.