The World Series of Poker and the road to the 2020 Global Casino Championship will once again call Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa home as the U.S. circuit season makes its stop here March 11-23.
The tournament consists of 51 events over 12 days with more than $1 million in prize pool guarantees, including the $500,000 guaranteed No Limit Hold’em Championship event beginning on Friday, March 20, and concluding Monday, March 23.
The stop features 13 official WSOP Circuit Ring events, as well as two Seniors No Limit Hold’em events and a ladies’ event.
Event buy-ins range from $135 to $1,700. Satellite qualifier buy-ins range from $70 to $250. In addition to the tournament, the top five players with the most hours earned on live poker at Hard Rock Tulsa from now through March 10 will automatically win an entry into the Circuit Main Event.
Dallas' Phillip Pope outlasted 533 entries to win the 2019 WSOP Circuit Main Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, earning $215,000. Minnesota's Kou Vang was second and 11-time WSOPC ring winner Maurice Hawkins was third.
WSOP Circuit Events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and throughout the world, beginning in early August each year and culminating the following summer, with a $1,000,000 Global Casino Championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
Players can qualify for the 2020 Global Casino Championship several ways: (a) win a circuit main event at any domestic or international stop; (b) win a “casino championship,” which is defined as the player at each stop who accumulates the most points throughout the 12-event gold ring schedule at any domestic or international stop; or (c) be one of the top 50 cumulative point earners over the entire season who hasn’t otherwise qualified (domestic tour only).
Guests must be 21 years of age to play. For more information on WSOP, visit www.WSOP.comwww.WSOP.com.