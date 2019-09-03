The first comic convention Ron Marz attended was held in a high school gym near the New York/New Jersey border. He said there were maybe a couple of hundred people there and nearly all of the attendees were male.
“Now, there are four or five or six sizable conventions every weekend across the country, and it’s absolutely international,” he said.
“In the last month, I’ve been at conventions in Dublin, Ireland, and Nairobi, Kenya.”
Add Tulsa to the list.
A comic book writer best known for his runs on Silver Surfer and Green Lantern, Marz will be among guests at a Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa.
Wizard World is staging a convention in Oklahoma for the sixth consecutive year. The location has been Tulsa in five of those years. Scheduled Friday through Sunday, the 2019 Wizard World convention will take place at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave. Celebrity guests scheduled to attend Tulsa’s Wizard World show are Jason Momoa, Cary Elwes, Sam J. Jones, Jewel Staite, Lou Ferrigno, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Kevin Nash and Jim Ross.
Marz was a freshly minted pro with a couple of Silver Surfer issues to his credit when he attended his first comic convention. Cons have since “boomed” in regard to number of events and attendance. Wizard World shows and similar conventions attract thousands of visitors of both genders.
What happened?
“The rest of the world caught up to us,” Marz said. “Comic culture expanded to film and television, and the rest of the world caught on. Comics and cons are not a niche thing anymore. They’re completely mainstream. I mean, everybody everywhere knows who Thanos is now.”
Just in case you’re the rare person who doesn’t know who Thanos is, he’s the purple bad guy in the highest-grossing film (“Avengers: Endgame”) of all time and the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (“Avengers: Infinity War”). Thanos was created by Jim Starlin, who shepherded Marz into the comic book industry.
In conjunction with the mainstream movement, comic cons evolved into pop culture cons featuring a roster of celebrity guests. Congoers can meet actors and entertainers. Many celebrity guests take part in Q-and-A sessions that are free with the price of admission, but autographs and photographs come at an additional charge.
Let’s knock out some basics for those who may want to attend the show.
How can you go?
Tickets are available at wizardworld.com. General admission single-day and three-day tickets are available, but celebrity-specific VIP tickets also can be purchased. Photo op and autograph tickets can be purchased in advance or on site.
Show hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Isn’t Wizard World usually at a different location?
The previous four Wizard World conventions in Tulsa were held downtown at Cox Business Center.
A Wizard World convention will be in south Tulsa for the first time.
What about the costumes?
The rise of cosplay is a big part of the con “boom.” Of course, it’s not required that you wear a costume, but many attendees roam the convention hall in elaborate costumes, which makes the show a great place for people-watching and photo ops.
Though many cosplayers enjoy having their photos taken, it’s polite to ask permission before snapping photos. Costume contests are usually held in conjunction with Wizard World shows.
What can shoppers find there?
Vendors sell just about anything and everything associated with pop culture, including comics, art, toys and action figures.
Who are the guests?
If you need introductions, here are some basics:
Jason Momoa
You know him as: Aquaman in the DC film universe, Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones” and Ronon Dex on “Stargate Atlantis.” He also played everyone’s favorite Cimmerian in 2011’s “Conan the Barbarian.”
Jewel Staite
You know her as: Kaylee Frye in “Serenity” and “Firefly.” Like fellow Wizard World guest Jason Momoa, she was in “Stargate Atlantis.”
Cary Elwes
You know him as: Westley in “The Princess Bride,” Robin Hood in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in “Saw.” He popped up in the latest season of “Stranger Things.”
Sam J. Jones
You know him as: Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie of the same name. He also starred in the series “The Highwayman” and was introduced to a new generation of movie audiences when he played himself in “Ted” and “Ted 2.” Check out a “Life After Flash” documentary for insight into his life and career.
Thomas Ian Nicholas
You know him as: Henry Rowengartner in “Rookie of the Year” and Kevin Myers in the “American Pie” film franchise.
Lou Ferrigno
You know him as: the green guy in the television series “The Incredible Hulk.” Ferrigno played himself in the TV series “The King of Queens.”
Jim Ross
You know him as: Good old J.R. Raised in Westville, Oklahoma, Ross is known worldwide as a pro wrestling commentator and talent relations executive. He is in the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is a New York Times best-selling author, courtesy of his autobiography, “Slobberknocker.”
Kevin Nash
You know him as: a former world champion professional wrestler. Also an actor, Nash has appeared in TV series and movies, including “Magic Mike” and a sequel.
Anybody else?
Convention attendees also can meet artist and writer guests, including Marz. He said he has never been to Oklahoma.
How is that possible?
“I’ve been to India, Africa, New Zealand, Uruguay and a bunch of other pretty amazing places. Never Oklahoma. So it seemed like time to fix that oversight. I love to travel, I love seeing new places, and conventions have provided a way to do that. I’m very thankful. Let’s see what you’ve got, Tulsa!”
