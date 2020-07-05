The title of the book is “The Day I Went Swimming and Didn’t Come Up the Same.”
It’s not an exaggeration.
Susie Quiroz, 27, was 11 when she and a sibling collided head-to-head in a swimming pool accident. The impact cracked her skull and ruptured an artery. She spent seven days in a comatose state in the pediatric unit of Saint Francis Hospital and woke up to discover she would have to overcome many challenges just to get back to a “new” normal. One of the book's chapters is titled “Learning to Walk Again.”
The challenges weren’t just physical. She sank into depression and contemplated suicide.
Now she’s a wife to Luis, a member of the band Brother Rabbit and she shares her story face-to-face when holding worship services for incarcerated men and women in prisons across Oklahoma.
Visits to correctional facilities are stalled due to to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, in the book, she recounted a trip to a medium security prison when she was 21. She said she tried her best to avoid eye contact with the 70 male offenders in front of her, most serving 25 years to life for their crimes. “What have I gotten myself into?” wondered Quiroz.
She played an acoustic guitar that day and sang a few hymns and, between songs, provided bits of her story.
“When I finally found the courage to look them in the eyes, I was stunned,” she wrote. “Almost all of them had tears on their faces. Some lifted their hands in the air and sang with me. Others shut their eyes and wept. Some even prayed with each other. I had not expected such a beautiful moment.”
Paperback and eBook versions of the self-published book are available for purchase on Amazon. Quiroz took part in a Q&A session in conjunction with the book's release:
What was your motive in writing the book — what did you want to accomplish?
“I began writing the book a few years ago but never finished it. Deep down, I knew that it was a story I needed to tell. I knew that people would find encouragement in it, but I put off the completion. Recently I made a new friend who is a writer and he encouraged me to pursue motivational speaking, strongly suggesting that I write a book before doing so. I took that as a gentle, but much-needed, nudge to finish what I started. It was a story not meant to be kept for myself.”
What would be your advice for anyone battling depression?
“I appreciate this question a lot, and I appreciate it for the fact that it is creating conversation around something that tends to be most deadly when kept solely inside the mind of the person struggling with it. Everyone’s depression is different and calls for a treatment unique to them, whether that be medication, therapy, exercise, etc. But the best thing a person can do, regardless of which treatment is suitable for them, is find someone to talk to about it. Don’t struggle alone.”
What do you want to say about your band?
“I started Brother Rabbit when I was 17 years old and am still just as passionate about it. In the last 10 years we have released two full-length albums, an EP and have done a few small tours. It’s a shoegaze-rock project that I sing and write songs for, and I perform alongside some very, very talented Tulsa musicians who I probably don’t deserve to even be playing with. We have recently started working on some new material and hope to release some of later this year.”
How long have you been making prison visits and what’s the story behind them?
When I was 19, I started volunteering in the David L. Moss County Jail with an organization called Prison Discipleship by playing guitar and singing worship songs for small church services held for different pods of inmates. It’s a peculiar thing to say, but I immediately fell in love with the act of loving the people that society shuts away.
“As soon as I turned 21, I went to training and received my D.O.C. badge that allows me access into all Oklahoma prisons. So, for the past six years, I have been speaking to and holding worship services for incarcerated men and women across the state. Someday I will write a book about that, too. And because there is too much to say on that subject, I will summarize my answer into this statement: Throughout my life, God has consistently shown me hope and love in hopeless places. How selfish it would be for me to not do the same for others!”
Is there a lesson to be learned from your life?
“I do not believe that everything happens for a reason. But I truly hope that my life can be an example to others that there can be joy and hope in suffering. It is not always purposeless. The second lesson to be learned from my life would be to remove the cardboard from the pizza you are about to put in the oven.”
In what ways are you still impacted physically by the swimming pool accident?
“I suffer from left hemisphere brain damage, which means that the nerve pathways from my brain to the right side of my body are impaired. I also still suffer from memory loss and my ability to concentrate was severely compromised.
“My right hand and wrist still suffer from a lot of weakness and, because of the major weakness in my right leg and ankle, I am unable to walk very well without a leg brace. I have now lived more of my life in a leg brace than I have without and I will always wear one. It is annoying at times and extremely inconvenient to wear, but having to strap on a plastic brace to my leg every day is actually a very beautiful provider of perspective. I constantly have this reminder about what is truly important in life and to not be so concerned with the vain and the fleeting.”
From a big picture standpoint, when did you know everything was going to be ok?
“(It was) at some point in my late teens and early 20s. The more I got involved in serving others and also the closer I drew to Jesus, the more peace I began to experience that led me to finally being able to accept myself and the way things were. In that time I was able to realize that my suffering had not been purposeless, that maybe I could help somebody and that I didn’t have to be sad anymore.”
The closing line of your book is “Wake up, Susie. Wake up! Your life isn’t about you.” What makes you feel that way?
“What makes you feel your life should be about you?”