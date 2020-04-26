The Tulsa Library Trust’s annual presentation of the Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature will take place in a virtual way, when New York Times best-selling author Katherine Applegate is honored as the 2020 recipient.
Applegate will accept the award at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, during a public virtual presentation streamed from the Tulsa City-County Library’s channel at youtube.com/user/TulsaLibrary.
She also will lead virtual sessions exclusively for winners of the Young People’s Creative Writing Contest, giving these young writers a special opportunity to converse and ask questions.
Applegate has published more than 100 books, including “The One and Only Ivan,” winner of the 2013 Newbery Medal.
She and her husband, Michael Grant, published the “Animorphs” series under the name K.A. Applegate. The series features more than 60 books that have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. She also has written the “Roscoe Riley Rules” series, the picture book “The Buffalo Storm” and the award-winning novel “Home of the Brave.”
Applegate said she was inspired to write “The One and Only Ivan” after reading about the true story of a captive gorilla called Ivan, the Shopping Mall Gorilla. The real Ivan lived alone in a tiny cage for 27 years at a shopping mall before being moved to Zoo Atlanta after public outcry. He was a beloved celebrity at the zoo, which houses the nation’s largest collection of western lowland gorillas. Ivan was well-known for his paintings, which he signed with a thumbprint.
Applegate’s novel “Crenshaw,” which spent more than 20 weeks on the New York Times children’s best-seller list, follows a homeless boy and his family, as well as his imaginary friend, a large cat.
The Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature gives formal recognition to a nationally acclaimed author who has made a significant contribution to the field of literature for young adults. The award consists of a $10,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book.
Past winners include Laurie Halse Anderson, Jacqueline Woodson, Phyllis Reynolds Naylor, Christopher Paul Curtis, Louis Sachar, Kate DiCamillo, E.L. Konigsburg, Gary Paulsen, Walter Dean Myers, Lois Lowry, Madeleine L’Engle and S.E. Hinton.
