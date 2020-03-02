Eric and the Adams will perform for the first time since 2011 when the group reunites Friday, March 6, at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.
Eric and the Adams is made up of Eric Himan and siblings Angel Adams and Jimmy Adams.
An open microphone night was responsible for a duo becoming a trio in 2009. The Adamses had been performing around Tulsa. Himan was a touring solo acoustic artist who had moved to Tulsa from Pittsburgh. Their paths crossed because they signed up for an open microphone night at a local bar.
They joined forces to start performing together and quickly became a band, according to Himan.
In mid-2009, they took a handful of original tunes to a producer, Rick DeLima, in Nashville. They recorded five songs and released an EP in December of that year.
Eric and the Adams toured until 2011. But, with members moving in different directions with children and career opportunities, the group disbanded after a Hunt Club show in March of that year, according to Himan.
Fast forward to the present and Himan said a random stop at Angel’s workplace led to discussion about bringing the group back. Himan said the Adamses had been having the same conversation “and quickly the pieces started coming back together.”
In December, Eric and the Adams announced a comeback with two photos: a 2009 picture shot by Jeremy Charles and one 10 years later shot by the same photographer.
Girls Club will join Eric and the Adams at the reunion show.
One and done? “We reunited to do this show and it has sparked us wanting to be a band again for more shows,” Himan said. “This is our only announced show, though.”
Collective Soul sets show at Hard Rock Tulsa
Collective Soul will bring its catalog of ’90s-defining songs to Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a Thursday, May 14, performance.
Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday, March 6.
Collective Soul celebrated a 25th anniversary and released a new album (“Blood”) in 2019.
For more information about Collective Soul, visit collectivesoul.com.
Tickets will be available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Cain’s Ballroom to host Oklahoma artist Jon Wolfe
Jon Wolfe, a country music artist who was born in Tulsa and raised in Miami, Oklahoma, will perform Saturday, Aug. 8, at Cain’s Ballroom.
Wolfe will be joined by Randall King at the show.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $15, plus fees.
The Joint among casino venues up for ACM award
Two Oklahoma casino venues are in the running for an ACM award.
The Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show Sunday, April 5.
Among five nominees in the category of “casino of the year, theater” are The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and WinStar Global Event Center in Thackerville. The Joint is being rebranded as Hard Rock Live.
Other nominees are The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
Keith Urban will host the 55th ACM Awards, which will air live on CBS from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Boyz II Men show at River Spirit gets date change
A Boyz II Men show originally scheduled for April 16 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort has been postponed to Thursday, Oct. 1.
A news release announcing the new date cited a scheduling conflict as the reason.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date. Refunds will be available upon request. Call 888-748-3731 with questions or to request a refund.