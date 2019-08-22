Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING REMAINS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... BENTON. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE... MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND INTO TONIGHT ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. MOST LOCATIONS WILL SEE AT MOST 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL, BUT ISOLATED SPOTS COULD SEE AS MUCH AS 3 TO 4 INCHES. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&