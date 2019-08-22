If you would like to join us as a Tulsa World Summer 2020 intern, here's what you need to know:
Who we are: The Tulsa World Media Company owns a suite of brands that serve as the preeminent sources of news and information for northeast Oklahoma. Tulsa World Media Company is a part of BH Media Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.
We serve the communities in northeast Oklahoma by providing trusted news and information to readers and viewers while helping businesses reach customers using traditional and innovative marketing solutions.
We have been a part of this community for more than 110 years and are honored to deliver outstanding journalism to our community.
What our newsroom is like: We are all on one floor and positioned to collaborate and quickly break news and content online while also putting together the most complete report in print every day. You will sit with your respective department.
Read profiles on our newsroom staff, columns written by editors and a letter from our publisher at our About Us page.
What our internship program is like: Deputy Managing Editor Jason Collington will serve as your intern coordinator. You will spend time with the top people in each department so you understand the business from all perspectives. If you have questions, please contact him at jason.collington@tulsaworld.com.
Positions available: We would like to have interns with the following focuses: news, web, copy editing/page design, photo/video. These are subject to change based on applications.
Pay: Interns are paid $12 an hour for 10 weeks. The dates when you begin and finish your internship are flexible.
How to apply: Fill out the application.
Deadline to apply: Monday, Oct. 15, 2019
Offers will be made: Before Thanksgiving