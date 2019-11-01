OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were pitched a hypothetical.
If they were players in the popular NBA 2K video game, what rankings would they give each other? The question came in April 2017, four months before their first day of college, in an interview with SUVtv.
Nickeil was polite, giving Shai grades in the high 80s and low 90s on the 0-99 scale. But Shai jabbed his cousin. He gave Nickeil a 45 2-point rating, 80 3-point rating and an overall of 72.
There’s no longer a need for what-if questions between them. Nickeil will have a real chance at payback at 4 p.m. Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that will feature opposing cousins who grew up together in Toronto, dreaming of such a matchup.
“Won’t even seem real,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, shaking his head.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s father, Vaughn, and Alexander-Walker’s mother, Nicole, are siblings. Shai and Nickeil were born 52 days apart, with Shai holding the slight age advantage.
Their playing careers have followed close parallels.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the 31st-ranked prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. Alexander-Walker was ranked 40th in the same class. Gilgeous-Alexander committed to Kentucky, where he was a surprise one-and-done. Alexander-Walker played two seasons at Virginia Tech, losing to his cousin’s Wildcats in his freshman year.
Gilgeous-Alexander was picked 11th overall in the 2018 NBA draft.
Alexander-Walker was picked 17th overall this summer.
And off the court?
“I’d say we’re similar,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Both outgoing, goofy, fun to be around. We can also be serious when we need to.”
Zach Ferrell, boys basketball coach at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, not only coached the cousins in their junior and senior years of high school, he also opened his home to them.
“My firstborn son was 1 when they moved in,” Ferrell said. “They’ve been able to watch him grow up. They watched him take his first steps. ‘Shai’ was one of my son’s very first words. He called everybody Shai for a long time because that was about all he could say.
“They were just normal teenagers. They stayed up late and watched ‘Burn Notice’ their senior year. We walked with them through girlfriends and the roller coaster of recruiting, family stuff, all that.”
Gilgeous-Alexander and Ferrell connected through a mutual friend.
Alexander-Walker planned to attend a different prep school in the U.S. but eventually followed his cousin to Chattanooga.
Hamilton Heights was a top-25 program nationally with Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker manning the backcourt.
“They were pretty much on the floor 100% of the time together,” said Ferrell, who estimated his team went 60-10 with them.
Gilgeous-Alexander played point guard. Alexander-Walker played off the ball.
Those roles have shifted in the NBA.
Alexander-Walker is averaging 15 minutes per game in his rookie season as the Pelicans’ reserve point guard.
“He’s got a really, really bright future ahead of him,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of Alexander-Walker. “In Summer League in Vegas, people were really impressed with the way he played.”
Gilgeous-Alexander — after a successful rookie season that made him OKC’s prize return in the Paul George trade — is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his first five games with the Thunder.
“I love Nickeil and Shai’s story because it’s one of humility and hard work,” Ferrell said. “Neither of them were thought super highly of as one or two-year college guys or first-round picks. Both of them have extreme humility.”
For both to be in the NBA is like “catching lightning in a bottle,” Ferrell said.
Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. Tobias Harris and Channing Frye. Al Harrington and Dahntay Jones. Jason Terry and Martell Webster.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker are the league’s latest cousin duo.
“We’ll both try to get a win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, “but we’ll still be brothers at the end of the day.”