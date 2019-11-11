Farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma and nationwide continue to feel the effects of inclement weather and reduced trade opportunities, data published last week by the American Farm Bureau Federation show.
Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies nationwide were 24% higher in the 12 months ending September 30 than they were the previous year, the farm bureau’s report stated.
Oklahoma, it noted, reflected the biggest percentage year-over-year increase, going from just two in 2017-2018 to 17 the past year.
“It isn’t huge numbers, but it is clearly a big increase,” Rodd Moesel, president of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, said.
