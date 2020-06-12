Tulsa Farmers' Market enjoyed a busy opening day at its new location in Kendall Whittier last Saturday.
They will back open this Saturday at 1 S. Lewis Ave with plenty of vendors and great fresh produce and foods.
After a delay from April, Saturday, June 6, was opening day for Tulsa Farmers’ Market with “many new practices that will be put in place to ensure the safety of our vendors and our customers."
Some adjustments have been made since last weekend, but some changes of note include:
- Market will be spacious. Each vendor will have a minimum of 10 feet between them and their neighbor.
- The first hour of market (7 a.m.-8 a.m.) is designated for high-risk individuals. Avoid this hour if you do not fall into this category.
- Entry at the barricades at either end of Admiral. This is so they can limit entry if things are feeling a bit too crowded. If this happens, they will form a socially distanced line just outside market and allow folks in as folks leave.
- Customers are to not touch any products, instead your vendors will bag your items for you.
- Sanitizer will be available at every booth.
For more information about the market, go to tulsafarmersmarket.org