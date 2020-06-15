Opening day for the Wagoner Farmers Market was originally scheduled for June 7. However, market organizer Lainey Porter said the weather has not been conducive for area farmers and their crops are not quite ready.
She said when the market opens hopefully later this month, there will be around four produce vendors on site to offer nutritious fruits and vegetables for community residents.
“To help us become an Oklahoma Grown Market registered with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, we will limit having craft vendors to just once a month,” Porter noted.
The Wagoner Farmers Market will be open every Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Semore Park in the downtown business district.
There is a $5 vendor fee that can be paid weekly at the time of set-up. Porter asks those who want to sell to confirm participation by Thursday each week.
“Vendors do need to bring their own tent and table,” she reminded. “More than one vendor can share a booth, but there is a limit of two vendors per booth.”
For farmers market rules and regulations and/or a vendor application, contact Porter at 918-304-7643.