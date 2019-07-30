Nancy Spillar’s dog, Ellie, sits in a child stroller while she feeds geese at River West Festival Park in Tulsa on Monday. Spillar and her dog Ellie feed the birds everyday and have for the last three years. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Nancy Spillar feeds geese at River West Festival Park in Tulsa on Monday. Spillar and her dog, Ellie, feed the birds every day and have for the last three years. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton Tulsa World
Nancy Spillar’s dog, Ellie, sits in a child stroller while she feeds geese at River West Festival Park in Tulsa on Monday. Spillar and her dog Ellie feed the birds everyday and have for the last three years. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World