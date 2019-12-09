Cloudy. Colder. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 12:07 pm
The Queensferry Renaissance Festival had a float fit for a king in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
Frozen’s Anna and Elsa sang on the Air Solutions float in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
The Akdar Shriners drove their little cars and bikes in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Paradeon Friday.
Cust-O-Fab designed and built several larger-than-life ornaments and a snowman for the in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
Santa Claus stole the show at the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
First Christian Church celebrated “100 sweet years and counting” in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
The Sand Springs Fishing teams had a cast of characters in the 2019 Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Friday.
Managing Editor
Photos by Taylor Merritt
Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315
