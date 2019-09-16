It’s film-festival season right now, with movies having premieres in the last couple of weeks that are creating buzz, and that means the Oscar race is taking shape following festivals in Toronto, Venice and more.
Of course, there’s always the big mysteries, too — those films that no one has seen yet (like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”) or that won’t arrive until December but which have a pedigree that screams Oscar (read: important filmmakers, previous nominees, weighty subject matter).
There’s already been some Oscar buzz this year for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) and for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” (in technical categories, but maybe for more, like “Black Panther” last year).
Consider the following films that are white-hot coming out of the film festivals to be leaders at this time in the coming race for Academy Awards and other prizes — and then consider a couple of unseen films that may become award contenders.
“Hustlers” (now in theaters)
The dramedy about strippers taking down their Wall Street clients in order to survive the 2008 recession features a movie-star turn by Jennifer Lopez that has people talking up her many talents.
“Ad Astra” (release date Sept. 20)
This thinking-man’s journey into space, posing some big questions about the universe, has buzz that goes beyond its star, Brad Pitt — who some already think will walk away with best supporting actor prize for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
“Judy” (Sept. 27)
Judy, Judy, Judy, this biopic is all about the portrayal of Judy Garland performing London concerts in 1968 by Renee Zellweger, making an awards-season comeback with a startling take on the music legend.
“Joker” (Oct. 4)
It was no surprise to hear that Joaquin Phoenix delivers a weird and wonderful performance as the man who would be Batman’s future foil. The surprise came when this movie, from the director of the “Hangover” comedies, took home the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. The release date, similar to “A Star is Born” last year, might make this feel like an awards front-runner for a month or more.
“Harriet” (Nov. 1)
This is the story of Harriet Tubman, the escaped slave who goes on to free many more via the Underground Railroad. People really like the movie; they love the performance of Cynthia Erivo (“Widows”) as Tubman.
“Ford v. Ferrari” (Nov. 15)
American ingenuity at the 1966 24 Hours of LeMans, featuring Christian Bale and Matt Damon trying to defeat the Italian automaker in the grueling race, has awards buzz for picture and acting by the leads as well as Tulsa’s Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Nov. 22)
It seems difficult to believe that Tom Hanks hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar for acting for nearly 20 years. That may end with this turn as “Mister Rogers,” which more than one early review has described as “perfect.”
“Marriage Story” (November)
Painful, hilarious, empathetic and compassionate: These are some words used to describe this divorce story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and written and directed by Noah Baumbach (“Frances Ha”).
“The Report” (November)
It’s Adam Driver again starring, and there’s a turn by Annette Bening as Sen. Dianne Feinstein that has people talking about this true-story drama based on the investigations into the post-9/11 interrogation program.
“The Two Popes” (November)
Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis, and Anthony Hopkins is Pope Benedict in a true story-inspired tale of the two men, one tradition-bound and one looking to reforms in the Catholic Church. The script, and the performances, made believers out of those who saw it in Toronto last week.
Still to be seen:
“The Irishman” (Nov. 1)
If people weren’t excited enough about seeing Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci face off in a mob-flavored movie, there’s the fact that filmmaker Martin Scorsese also went to the Oscars with “Goodfellas” and “Casino.”
“Bombshell” (Dec. 20)
The women of Fox News take on Roger Ailes in this biopic/drama full of star-power like Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.
“Little Women” (Dec. 25)
Greta Gerwig broke out as a filmmaker with “Lady Bird,” and now she follows it up by reuniting with stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet for the classic tale of the March sisters, also starring Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, among many others.
“1917” (December)
This race-against-time tale set during World War I has a thrilling story and the pedigree of filmmaker Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”).