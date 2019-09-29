Is it possible to experience peace amid chaos and struggle?
Yes. The most important thing to realize is that peace does not come from others or the environment, but from within the individual themselves.
This relates to our thoughts relating to struggles with others or uncomfortable situations. Our mindset can create either a positive or negative perception of circumstances during times of turmoil.
One example of having a positive mentality is those individuals who utilize their faith during difficult periods. Faith teaches us that all things work together for good, our steps are ordered, we can have peace that passes understanding, and God is ultimately in control.
Another example is those who believe strongly that they don’t control others or situations but can only control themselves despite their circumstances. This allows them to let go of the actions of others or the fear experienced by situations, and instead focus on their reactions that can create change in their own lives.
If there is lack of stability at a job, it may be caused by the transition into new opportunities in a new career. If there is a lack of stability in a relationship, it could be caused by the steps leading to strengthening boundaries within a person’s life.
Strategies that can help with increased internal peace are guided meditations and progressive body relaxation techniques. Reading devotionals during times of struggle can also help increase feelings of harmony. I often recommend utilizing a combination of techniques that fulfill the areas of spiritual, mental, physical and emotional health. These techniques that fulfill all four areas will also increase a person’s internal peace.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Nobody can bring you peace but yourself.” Peace is a state of mind, a perspective that views trials as transformations and a choice to be calm with hope and optimism. It will be fleeting and tossed about if we rely on others and situations to provide our harmony. Choose internal and mental peace today and calm will overtake you. Choose to be in charge of peace within yourself.
