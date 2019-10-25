Some say that around 2,000 years ago, the Celts believed the dead could walk with the living. If you’ve ever been in a high school hallway, you could believe this. I’ll go with this story, as there is no doubt dozens of others trying to explain away why we all dress up and beg for treats one day a year. Everyone knows that kids do that all year long.
It was 1959 in my hometown of about 800 souls, and there were yearly rituals that were almost never missed. One of them was to move the WWI cannon from the courthouse lawn and roll it out onto the main street. The townspeople knew that on the morning of the first day of November, they would be hiring people to roll it back onto its pedestal.
Another short-lived thing was that some older kids pulled a prank on a resident. Since there was a cattle yard a couple miles away in another smaller town (one’s nose removed all doubt), some of the guys decided to rope onto a dead carcass and drag it to our town and leave in the front lawn of a not-so-popular family (a really nasty trick, of which I was never involved). My group had all it could handle just knocking over outhouses. We never said “Trick or Treat,” ‘cause we knew it would be Trick and Treat. Get the candy and then do something ornery like placing a burning paper bag of dog doo on the porch, ringing the doorbell and then running like Hades for shelter.
My group was more interested in the local mayhem such as toppling outhouses, and by that I mean toilets; and in my neighborhood there were plenty. The city sewer wouldn’t come to our end of town for another six years in 1965. But in the meantime, there was plenty to occupy a young mischievous mind.
Something I got into was busting out street lights with rocks. I had a good arm for that when I was young, and I could hit just about anything I threw. Early in the morning, there came a knock at our front door. “Oh great!” It was the local sheriff. “Why was he here? Was it because of the dozen or so lights I had knocked out? Was it because someone called the law on us for messing up their front porches? Or could it be that someone was inside one of those outhouses that we toppled?” There was a grab bag of possibilities.
I was still in my room dressing for school when I overheard the sheriff say something about 30-some lights. Then I knew. I was busted (no pun intended). I rushed out of my room and told the sheriff that I hadn’t busted out 30-some lights as he intimated, but only a dozen or so. Now I was really busted. Some other kids had been out with BB guns, and when they were caught, they ratted me out. Is there no morality left in the world?
Have a fun, safe Halloween.