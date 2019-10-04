It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that it’s football season. The weather is beginning to change from searing heat to a more habitable climate. The leaves won’t be long in hanging around. They will soon be lying there in the yard demanding to be picked up and salted away to the landfill. Me? I wait until the last leaf has descended upon the turf before I rustle up any ambition to do anything about them.
Yet, there is another telltale sign that football season is here, and that’s the drivers of vehicles. I’ve noticed with acute clarity that since the hint of footballs being tossed around the landscape, folks’ driving habits have changed as well, and not for the better (although we could all be better pilots of those horseless carriages we call cars, wheels, rides, transportation, etc.). And now that it is THAT time, drivers have become even more aggressive. I have dodged I don’t know how many times recently to avoid being T-boned or plowed out of the way by some hysterical, rabid fan to get home after church to tune in to the ‘Boys on the TV. But it isn’t all sports that does it.
There’s also movies. I remember with an almost photographic memory attending “Smokey and the Bandit” back in the mid-‘70s. Burt and Sally speeding across the plains with Jerry Reed doing the singing, and Jackie Gleason and his dimwitted deputy giving hot pursuit and never quite catching up to the culprits.
I can’t even remember much of the plot, but mostly it was all about that ‘75 Trans Am. And it wasn’t long before everyone had to have one, that is, if you survived getting out of the parking lot alive after the movie. Everyone seemed to be Burt and every vehicle was a Trans Am. I had a clunker that would have probably benefitted from a head-on. It was literally held together by baling wire and duct tape.
We as a society seem to succumb to the latest fads, the fastest cars, most successful football teams, or teen idols like this Bieber character. I suppose by now it’s someone else; but notice how kids comb their hair, wear their clothes and behave. All of us are susceptible to outside influences, peer pressures, and/or anything else that is floating around the net. I am as vulnerable as the next person whenever something new wafts along in the breeze.
Just a few of my madcap urges have been to find, buy or build a chariot after seeing “Ben-Hur” for the first time. I say first time, as I have seen that movie probably 100 times since then. It’s the music more than anything; then there’s the epic chariot race. I can attend a concert of symphonic music and then go home and find myself conducting scores from my recorded soundtracks. So, relax folks, I am just as ordinary or weird as everyone else. And maybe just a tad beyond the norm, whatever that might be. For right now, it would be advisable to stay off the streets until about an hour after the games conclude.