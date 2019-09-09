Is it possible for coping skills, such as reading or walking, to stop working effectively?
It is possible for those with limited coping skills or those who only use a few during times of stress. It’s important to have many healthy ways to cope during times of difficulty. This allows individuals to have numerous methods they can choose from.
Coping skills such as reading can work when you aren’t anxious, while exercise can help when you are feeling overwhelmed. Having a variety of options such as meditation, guided relaxation, music, painting, talking with friends, seeing a counselor and yoga can allow an individual to alleviate a difficult emotion or thought process.
It’s also important to recognize that adhering to the same guided script or technique can become less effective and predictable. It’s beneficial to switch up your relaxations so you are intent on listening to new thought processes and instructions. It’s also important to use cognitive structuring that allows the coping skills to be the most effective.
An example of this is blocking out thoughts of work or stressful situations. If you’re also seeing your coping skill as something you have to do instead of something you want to do, then you may find yourself rushed and not able to relax.
Having structured times during the week to decompress and relax is just as important. Dedicating time for self-care will help keep stress and tension at bay and will allow you to recharge and rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit.
Taking care of yourself spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically is imperative for effective functioning in all areas of your life. It’s recommended that each person has coping skills that fit every of these categories. I encourage each reader to begin to carve out time weekly for at least 30 minutes to relax and do something that is healing and increases peace and positivity in your life.
If you have a question that you would like to have answered anonymously in an upcoming article, please feel free to email me at dearstacia@gmail.com.