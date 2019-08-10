When we’re growing up, everyone wants to us to read bigger books. Master “Frog and Toad?” Move into “Magic Tree House.” And so it goes, until you’ve left school or find yourself tackling “Ulysses or War & Peace.”
We feel a lot of pressure as growing readers to read at or above our levels. Once we can choose our own reading, we feel pressure to read “grown-up” books unless we take a job working with kids or become parents.
You probably didn’t read at lower levels long enough to take in all the fantastic stories. Now, you may be reading at a much higher level, so you can fly through a few more of the great books you missed back then and all the incredible ones coming to the shelves every day.
Taking time to tear through a good story is important; psychologists know a little bit of leisure reading can do wonders for stress levels. Take a few minutes for yourself with a shorter, complete read.
Packed with imagination, children’s literature takes you on an adventure. When was the last time you played pretend? Take a few minutes to explore a world made for kids; they really offer something magical that even adult science fiction and fantasy struggle to reach.
Pop over to the children’s nonfiction and take just a few minutes to learn something new. Remember James Holzhauer, the man with a 32-win streak on Jeopardy? He credits children’s nonfiction for his success on the show. Outside of winning millions on a game show, a local trivia night or fun crafting experience could be in your future.
You’re never too old, too cool or too well-read to enjoy the wonder and adventure of children’s books.
Great titles to get started:
• “Sweep” by Jonathan Auxier: One of my favorites of 2019, historical fiction meets fantasy.
• “Bob” by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead: Imaginary friends come to life, sweet and fast read.
• “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” by Jason Reynolds: Superhero story in novel form. My favorite iteration of Spider-Man to date!
• “Zoey and Sasafrass” by Adam Gidwitz: Science and magic unite.
• “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty: Cool science, beautiful art, and you’re not too mature for fart humor.
• “There’s a Lion in My Cornflakes” by Michelle Robinson: Absolutely hilarious, and a fun way to get some reading in with breakfast.
• “Wonder Woman: The Ultimate Guide to the Amazon Warrior” by Landry Q Walker: Nonfiction for fans of superheroes.
• “Boxcar Children,” “Nancy Drew” and “Hardy Boys” graphic novels: If you liked these mystery series as a kid, the graphic novels are awesome.
• “Baby University” series by Chris Ferrie: Rocket/computer/etc. science in a board book, you will learn from these!