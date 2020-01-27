When I was growing up, my mother taught me about the ways of the world — the REAL ways of the world.
It involved everything short of sorcery and voodoo. What it amounted to were those old superstitions that endure through the generations and sprout the truth gene if repeated often enough. It was true then and it’s true now.
One of the first old tales my mother imparted to me was the old “rub-a-penny-on-a-wart, throw-it-away, the-wart-will-disappear” routine. The only thing that ever really disappeared was the penny.
How many of us have been told that to step on a crack in the sidewalk is to break your mother’s back? Well, I actually bought into that one. It wasn’t that I thought I would break my mother’s back, but the notion of defying that rule was anathema to me. Even to this day, I pay attention to where I’m walking and avoid cracks, often blundering into fences, walls or low-hanging overhead objects. I have a colony of scars on my skull that will testify to that.
Another one that I never understood was tossing salt over the, is it the left shoulder? Just a waste of good salt. Do you toss iodized or non-iodized salt? Does it make a difference? Someone, please enlighten me. But the bad luck from spilling salt originated with Da Vinci’s Last Supper painting. If you notice, the third figure from Jesus’ right is Judas Iscariot sitting by a spilled salt container. That is where that notion originated. It didn’t help old Judas a whole lot either.
Another one is to spill the beans. It doesn’t really have anything to do with beans. But it does relate to divulging secrets perhaps by accident. And does it matter what kind of beans? Probably not. I prefer pork and beans myself.
To me, walking under ladders doesn’t make any sense either. It’s often the shortest distance between where I am and where I want to go. But I try to adhere to this rule as well.
Another renowned superstition is Friday the 13th. This nonsense has spread itself into our culture and even our movies. It’s almost as nonsensical as stepping on cracks. Da Vinci noted in his Last Supper that Judas was the 13th person to arrive at the meal, eventually betraying him. A Knights’ Templar was executed on a Friday the 13th. And of course, Jason shows up every Friday the 13th to continue torturing. But the kids love it.
Yet another bit of legerdemain is the silliness that things come in threes. I have heard this numerous times and then witnessed the seeming truth to it. But it’s really just a series of coincidences. I suppose that if you really want to get technical, you can say that people are divided into two groups: those who believe everything is divided into two groups, and those who do not.
I know that even though I have more or less attempted to debunk some of these myths, I will continue avoiding cracks in sidewalks. And most certainly on Friday the 13th.