This is my last chance this year to depress you. So, I am going to make the best of it. First off, a joke. What do you get someone who has everything? Simple, Penicillin. Moving on…
It seems that every year brings new times and old themes: What Christmas presents do I get for everyone? It’s always a dilemma and most often a trying time. And I’m not the best gift selector.
For example, on our fifth wedding anniversary, I got my bride a nice necklace with a (really small) diamond in it. We were staying at a hotel to celebrate. As the evening came to a close, I presented my small gift and was all agog over her expected glee. Instead, she looked at it for a moment with a quizzical eye. I asked her what she was thinking. She said, “Didn’t you get this for me last year?” As it turned out, I had. I simply purchased the same identical necklace for our fourth anniversary. She thought I had plucked the old one out of her jewelry box and re-gifted it to her. I hadn’t thought of that, but thereafter, I had learned my lesson: no more jewelry.
We have all had Merry Christmases in our lifetimes. I am about to embark on my 77th one. But I remember some of the older ones. One Christmas, I was playing keys for a party at one of the country clubs in Topeka, Kansas, and was in the middle of “Happy Birthday” when one of the inebriated members sidled up to the piano and asked me whose birthday it was. I was dumbfounded. The sot just wandered off to the bar for a refill.
For most of my adolescence, I received, like so many others, maybe two presents. They would be what I really wanted for Christmas; the rest of the day was spent playing with whatever toy it was. In one case, it was a black and blue police car made of Bakelite. A friend of mine down the road had gotten the same kind of car. He brought his over one afternoon and we played police cars. His was all taped back together after it had obviously been destroyed in pursuit of a felon, while mine was in pristine condition. I had that car way into my teen years. When you don’t get much, you learn to take care of it.
But enough about my Christmases, it’s time to celebrate the real reason for the season. We usually attend a Christmas program and enjoy the carols and the cantatas that are presented. It’s a nice time to relax and just savor the times, the music and the good fortunes we have all have enjoyed. It’s a sort of extension of Thanksgiving I think. It means something different for everyone. We’ll celebrate and then load up the DVD player that evening for “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the umpteenth time. It always makes us laugh and to appreciate family and friends.
So, the Merriest Christmas and the happiest New Year to everyone out there. Ta Ta.