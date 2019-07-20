When I was a kid, the school year seemed like an eternity. The days never seemed to end until the weekends finally rolled around to rescue us. Then they raced to Sunday night, and yet another week of involuntary servitude was staring us in the kissers. It was the same old rollercoaster week after week. Then! Summer.
By the time we had barely finished singing, “school’s out, school’s out,” the teacher let the mules out, we had blown up a record number of anthills with firecrackers, had sent dozens of empty tin cans into the heavens. And, around our area was the yearly rodeo.
After watching cowboys being thrown around like tossed salads and youngsters making fools of themselves by being turned loose in the arena to tackle a herd of greased pigs, it was time to spend some quality time sitting on the river banks enticing something, anything, to grab my worm-laden hooks. Finally. Labor Day.
What bothers me about Labor Day is that no one works. It took a long time for me to “finger” it out. It was ironic. William Shatner’s character in “Airplane II: The Sequel” said irony can be pretty ironic. I agree with him. Then the day after, it was back to the grind. Nowadays, kids start school earlier and get out earlier. An interesting tradeoff.
After school days, we grew up and had families of our own; then the circus started all over again, only with our own kids. Do we dare tell them what’s in store for them? Old age, medical procedures, scars from all the death-defying feats of dumb. We find ourselves seeing the days flash by with ever-increasing speed. And by the time we are silver-haired, the days are over before we get out of bed and get dressed.
Gone are the days of leaping higher than dandelions, or racing faster than a speeding Lionel train. Everything now is more difficult since I am north of the mid-70s. But I can still dream. Sometimes I think the only things left to us are our memories and dreams. Now that I’m one of those oldies, I find we are not really old; we are merely more seasoned and mature. At least that’s the idea. For myself, I have never really accepted growing old to become sedentary or to live an eventless life. I still like to do those things I did in my younger years. The problems are that I now run too long in the same place and the dandelions seem taller, and the Lionels much faster.
Now’s a good time to begin that novel I have been mulling over for the past 50-some years. I keep thinking I will sit down and get it started any day now. I have written many of them in my mind, but how to get them onto paper? How about a story of youth and vigor? Didn’t Mark Twain already cover that one?
As Scarlet said in 1939, “Fiddle-dee-dee!” But you know the rest of that one.