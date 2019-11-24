I had a story all written up and ready for this week’s edition. With Thanksgiving tomorrow, it was perfect. It involved the first Thanksgiving and how in 1621, the Pilgrims got together and celebrated their good fortunes and crops. President Lincoln liked the idea so much that a week after he gave the Gettysburg Address, he decided to make it a holiday. And on that day, it was the fourth Thursday.
I had tossed in a couple or three jokes about the first insurance company: Miles and Standish Health. But as I said early on, something happened to our hearts. Our precious dog, Princess, lost her battle with pancreatitis on Nov. 18. She was our baby. Fifteen-and-a-half years we lived with her. A better pal one could not have had. I wrote about her a few weeks ago about how her “nose knows.” She followed me all over the house with her nose to the floor, sniffing out my whereabouts. But ultimately, she lost her battle and left us all alone. I remember the movie, “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” I certainly hope that is true.
We will grieve the loss of Princess and then we will move on. Some say that the best thing when losing a pet is to rush out and find another one. I’m not ready for that. I say that because she was literally my girl.
Thanksgiving is different for all of us. It’s the time to feel thankfulness for the bounties we enjoy each and every day. We may sometimes feel that our fortunes are few and far between, but the truth is that we have so much to be thankful for in our lives. We have families, friends and plenty of resources allowing us to live good lives. And no matter how bad we think we have it, someone else has it worse.
During the past few years, I have asked Marion, my bride, to bake up a meatloaf along with the traditional turkey. So, she shapes the meatloaf into a respectable turkey and then applies bay leaves for feathers and catsup for the waddle. It has been a big hit for the past several years.
In our family, there was usually a battle of the gourmands to discover just who can eat the most turkey or mashed potatoes, or the famed turkeyloaf. But since moving here from Kansas, we have lost the proximity that we once enjoyed. Hence, the game doesn’t happen nowadays. Things change, but we always seem to adapt and make do with whatever hand we have been dealt. And this last one for us has been a toughie.
I hope we all count our blessings and remember that the good times always outnumber the bad. About Princess, I have to remember those 15-and-a-half years of joy she gave us, chasing tennis balls, lying at my feet as I write these articles. I keep looking for her, but she isn’t there.
So, in closing, please have yourselves a Happy Thanksgiving as I bid a fond farewell to a faithful friend.