It seems all the rage is to profess New Year’s resolutions each turning of the old calendar. I have been a victim of those pie-in-the-sky ideologies, but they never pan out. So, as of late, I just say that whatever comes will come — with apologies to Doris Day, of course.
Like so many, we observed Thanksgiving to retrospect and pay homages to our good fortunes. If you remember, I spoke of losing a dear friend, my Border Collie, Princess, in November. It was hard, but we made it through and are now setting sail for the future, as always.
The very day after Thanksgiving, we received a knock on our door. It was our house cleaner who had something hidden inside her jacket. When she got into the house, she opened her jacket to reveal quite a sight: a 1 ½-pound, mixed-breed female puppy (half Chihuahua mom and half mini Australian dad). I thought to myself that I could never have a Chihuahua anything. My memories of my youth are filled with my mother’s little vipers. I called them Piranhas with legs. My hands and fingers were just now healing from all the gnawing and chawing from them. She even had the nerve to name one Lassie. Really? Lassie? I bet the real Lassie was writing an op-ed at that very moment to lodge formal complaints.
Dislikes are a strange thing. I profess to dislike politicians and lawyers. But the ones I know I like and respect. Maybe I don’t get out enough. Anyway, this lady opened her jacket to reveal said puppy. She asked if we wanted it, as she was aware of Princess and had developed a relationship with our girl. I shook my head and said no, we weren’t ready yet. It had only been 11 days since we lost her. But then the lady did something so heinous and unforgivable that I am still flummoxed: She let me see the puppy’s eyes, as though she knew that my weakness was the eyes. When I see the right glow, I am helpless to resist. And that is what happened that Black Friday, the 29th.
Of course, the circus of getting up at six every morning to feed and potty-train her has now become routine. I find myself watching “Morning Joe,” which I was never even awake for, sleeping well up to 9 a.m. That was my usual start to the day. Not anymore. I am now bleary-eyed and disheveled at 6-ish each day — and I hate it. But the little girl is worth it. We named her Abigail, Abby for short.
Once again, as my fingers and arms have just healed, here comes Abby, leaving reservoirs of bite marks and scrapes. I think this Abby thinks that her new dad is a chew toy. I have tried my best to discourage that notion. She plays and she plays. My bride and I are so worn out that we fall asleep the minute our heads plop onto the pillows. Maybe that’s why old folks don’t have kids. What a beginning to a Happy New Year.