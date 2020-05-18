Tulsa

Help has arrived for local nonprofit arts organizations battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s Vision Arts Resiliency and Recovery program began taking applications online last week.

The program provides grants of up to $20,000 to assist nonprofit arts organizations of all sizes that have experienced financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizations can apply online at tulsaplanning.org.

“Funding approved by Tulsans is available and ready to assist arts organizations at a time of critical need,” said City Councilor Phil Lakin. “I urge arts organizations to apply, and I am hopeful that the process we’ve created will be smooth and efficient so funding can stabilize operations and preserve these organizations and their artists for many decades to come.”

Tulsa voters approved $2.25 million in arts funding as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The funding — to be allocated over 15 years — was initially intended to provide grants to nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists in support of projects that encourage and expand economic development opportunities in the city.

But city officials, working with Arts Commission of Tulsa and other arts organizations, agreed to temporarily redirect the funds to help nonprofit arts organizations struggling financially during the pandemic.

Nonprofits that received less than $400,000 in donations in fiscal year 2019 will be eligible for a grant of no less than $5,000; nonprofits whose donations were $400,000 or more in fiscal year 2019 will be eligible for grants up to $20,000.

The city intends to allocate the grants equally among small and large organizations with grant amounts subject to change depending on the number of qualified applicants.

Grant application scoring will be based on several factors, including an organization’s ability to show that COVID-19 has caused its revenues to decline at least 20% and that the organization’s board has approved a recovery plan.

