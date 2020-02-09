Financial Planning Resources is honored to announce the appointment of Stacey Young as LPL Investment Advisor Representative
Stacey joined the FPR team in April 2017. She is one of the Investment Advisor Representatives in our firm and brings over 20 years of client services experience. She previously worked as a Senior Customer Service Representative with MetLife in the Annuity Department. She holds Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses, which are held through LPL Financial. Her passion for customer service and working as a team player to pursue goals makes her a great addition to the FPR team. In her free time, Stacey enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors. Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.
Financial Planning Resources is honored to announce the appointment of Daran Tucker as LPL Investment Advisor Representative
Before joining the team at Financial Planning Resources Daran spent 10 years in full time ministry as an associate pastor. He later entered the medical field and spent several years as a geriatrics nurse. As an LPL Investment Adviser Representative, Daran’s goal is to answer the two most fundamental questions of the financial services industry: 1) Are you on track to pursue your goals and 2) Do you have any blind spots? Daran’s experience in ministry and vast knowledge of healthcare has given him a unique perspective when planning for his clients. In his free time, Daran enjoys traveling to new places with his wife and kids, as well as playing piano and bass guitar. Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.