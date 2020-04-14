The Tulsa World will continue its “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series on Tuesday with a program covering local and national efforts to help those hurt by the COVID-19 economic downturn.
Guests will include U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Tulsa Economic Development Corp. CEO Rose Washington and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson.
Sponsors of the town hall series are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine.
Want to participate? Email your questions for next week’s guests to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
