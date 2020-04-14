Let's Talk - economic impact

U.S. Senator James Lankford, Rose Washington (center) and Robin Roberson will be guests for a "Let's Talk" virtual forum.

The Tulsa World will continue its “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series on Tuesday with a program covering local and national efforts to help those hurt by the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Guests will include U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Tulsa Economic Development Corp. CEO Rose Washington and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson.

Sponsors of the town hall series are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine.

Want to participate? Email your questions for next week’s guests to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Featured video

Gallery: Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Susan Ellerbach

918-581-8329.

susan.ellerbach@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @TWSusanell

Tags

Executive Editor

Susan is the Tulsa World executive editor. She also has held the titles of managing editor, Sunday editor, state editor, business editor and reporter during her more than 30-year career at the Tulsa World.