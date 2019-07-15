Oologah Lake

Head northeast to Oologah Lake in Rogers County, with its 209 miles of shoreline and more than 18 miles of equestrian and hiking trails — or bring a boat and enjoy the views of the changing trees from the lake itself. One can round out the trip by taking Highway 88 into Claremore to visit such attractions as the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the J.M. Davis Gun Museum. Tulsa World file