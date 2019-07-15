Bell Cow
Submitted by: Gary Emmons. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Normal. Water Temp and Clarity: 89 and murky. Bass, Largemouth. Action: Fair. Baits: Plastics. Locations: Rocks, Shorelines, Weed beds. Crappie, White. Action: Slow. Baits: Minnows. Locations: Docks.
Carl Blackwell
Submitted by: E. Long. Date: 07/09/2019. Lake Elevation: Normal. Water Temp and Clarity: 85 and murky. Catfish, Channel. Action: Fair. Baits: Chicken Liver, Stinkbait, Worms. Locations: Coves, Riprap, Tailwater. Crappie, Black, Crappie, White. Action: Fair. Baits: Tube Jigs, Worms. Locations: Other and Crappie Dock.
Chandler
Submitted by: Gary Emmons. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Normal. Water Temp and Clarity: 90 and murky. Bass, Largemouth. Action: Slow. Baits: Plastics, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Shorelines.
Copan
Submitted by: Joe Alexander. Date: 07/13/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 70’s and clear. Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Flathead. Action: Good. Baits: Shad, Worms. Locations: Below the dam, Tailwater. Crappie, Black, Crappie, White. Action: Fair. Baits: Hair Jigs, Jigs, Minnows, Powerbait, Worms. Locations: , and Flooded Shorelines. Additional Information: The current lake level is 18 feet above normal.
Fort Gibson
Submitted by: Ben Haff. Date: 07/08/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 80, not clear. Bass, White. Action: Good. Baits: Crankbaits, Sassy Shad, Spoons, Top Water, Tube Jigs. Locations: Channels, Flats, Main lake, Points. Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Flathead. Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait, Live Shad, Sunfish. Locations: Below the dam, Flats, River Channel. Additional Information: With the flooded conditions, access to the lake is still very limited. Please use extreme caution while boating.
Greenleaf
Submitted by: Marvin Stanley. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Normal. Water Temp and Clarity: 88 clear. Bass, Largemouth. Action: Good. Baits: Alabama Rig, Bill Baits, Buzz Baits, Flukes, Jerk Bait, Lipless Baits, Plastics, Rogues, Spinnerbaits, Spoons, Top Water. Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Dam, Inlet, Points, Riprap, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber, Weed beds. Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Blue. Action: Good. Baits: Chicken Liver, Crawfish, Cut Bait, Live Bait, Live Shad, Punch bait, Shad, Shrimp, Stinkbait, Worms. Locations: Channels, Coves, Creek channels, Flats, Inlet, Main lake, Points, Riprap, Shallows, Shorelines. Crappie, White, Crappie, Black. Action: Good. Baits: Plastics, Tube Jigs. Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Creek channels, Points, Shorelines, Standing timber.
Hulah
Submitted by: Joe Alexander. Date: 07/13/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 70’s and clearing. Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead. Action: Fair. Baits: Chicken Liver, Live Shad, Shad, Sunfish, Worms. Locations: Below the dam, Tailwater. Additional Information: The current lake level is 22 feet above normal at the time of the report.
Kaw
Submitted by: Spencer Grace. Date: 07/09/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: Upper 70’s, muddy. Bass, Striped, Bass, Striped (Hybrid), Bass, White, Walleye. Action: Good. Baits: Hair Jigs, Jigs, Sassy Shad, Shad, Top Water. Locations: Below the dam. Crappie, White, Bass, White, Crappie, Black. Action: Fair. Baits: Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Brush structure, Riprap, Tailwater, and Bridges. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel , Catfish, Flathead. Action: Good. Baits: Cut Bait, Grass hoppers, Live Bait, Live Shad, Punch bait, Stinkbait, Sunfish, Worms. Locations: Below the dam, Riprap, Rocks.
Keystone
Submitted by: Bailey. Date: 07/11/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: Muddy. Catfish, Blue. Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait. Locations: Below the dam. Catfish, Flathead. Action: Good. Baits: Other, and Noodling. Locations: Rocks.
Lower Illinois River
Submitted by: Warden Jeremy Bersche. Date: 07/12/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 65 clear. Trout, Rainbow. Action: Fair. Baits: In-line Spinnerbait, Nymphs, Powerbait. Locations: Below the dam, Discharge, Rocks, and Eddies.
McMurtry
Submitted by: Lake McMurtry Staff. Date: 07/08/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 60 and clear. Bass, White. Action: Good. Baits: Crankbaits, Spoons, and rooster tails and deep divers. Locations: Dam, Points, Riprap, Sand bar, Shorelines, and island. Additional Information: Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits around brush structure, in coves, inlet shallows, west side shorelines, standing timber and lily pads. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, shad and stinkbait along dam riprap, docks, creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Saugeye good on nightcrawlers, jigs, minnows and crankbaits along dam riprap, sandbar flats, islands, docks and rocky points. Crappie god on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins along dam structure, docks, brush piles, standing timber, islands and rocky points. Several 4-5 pound bass were hauled in over the weekend with multiple 20+ inch saugeye. Boater use caution around the sandbar as one of the poles marking the sandbar is visible by 1 foot above the water.
Oologah
Submitted by: Brek Henry. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 72 muddy. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel. Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait, Shad. Locations: Flats, and Juglines. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel. Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait, Shad. Locations: Below the dam. Additional Information: Lake is 15 feet above normal and falling slowly. Some campgrounds and boat ramps are still closed. Contact the Corp office at 918-443-2250 for specific closures.
Skiatook
Submitted by: Paul Welch. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: Clear, in the 80’s. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel. Action: Fair. Baits: Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Shad, Stinkbait, Worms. Locations: Shorelines, and Flooded vegetation. Crappie, Black, Crappie, White. Action: Fair. Baits: Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Brush structure, and Bridge pillars. Bass, Striped (Hybrid), Bass, White. Action: Fair. Baits: Live Shad, Spoons. Locations: Main lake, Points. Additional Information: As of 2 pm on July 13 the only boat ramp that is open is the Blackdog boat ramp.
Sooner
Submitted by: Stephen Paul, Noble County Game Warden. Date: 07/15/2019. Lake Elevation: Normal. Water Temp and Clarity: Murky. Bass, Striped (Hybrid). Action: Slow. Baits: Live Shad, Slabs. Locations: Main lake. Bass, White. Action: Fair. Baits: Crankbaits. Locations: Coves. Catfish, Blue. Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait. Locations: Main lake.
Tenkiller
Submitted by: State Game Warden Brady May. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Dropping. Water Temp and Clarity: Clear. Bass, Largemouth. Action: Fair. Baits: Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits, Top Water. Locations: Brush structure, Points, Riprap, Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber. Catfish, Blue. Action: Good. Baits: Crawfish, Cut Bait, Goldfish, Live Bait, Live Shad, Shad, Shrimp, and limb and jug lines along shoreline and river channel. Locations: Main lake, Riprap, Rocks. Additional Information: The lake is 19 feet above normal and dropping about 1/2 foot per day. Fishing activity has picked up now that the draw down has slowed from 1 to 1/2 foot per day. Boating access is still limited so check availability and safety before attempting to launch.
Webbers Falls
Submitted by: Marvin Stanley. Date: 07/14/2019. Lake Elevation: Above Average. Water Temp and Clarity: 86 muddy. Bass, Largemouth. Action: Good. Baits: Buzz Baits, Flukes, Plastics, Spinnerbaits, Top Water. Locations: Coves, Creek channels Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Flathead. Action: Good. Baits: Chicken Liver, Crawfish, Cut Bait, Live Shad, Minnows, Punch bait, Shad, Shrimp, Snagging, Stinkbait, Sunfish. Locations: Below the dam, Creek channels, Spillway, Tailwater. Additional Information: Webber Falls continues to be in flood stage. Boaters should use extreme caution navigating the waters. Some boat ramps are still closed. contact the Corp. of Engineers for open parks and boat ramp as this can change do to ongoing repairs and damage assessment.