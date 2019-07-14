The first introduction to the 2019 Big 12 Conference football season will be in Dallas at the Big 12 Media Days on Monday and Tuesday.
All 10 coaches and select student-athletes will be available to answer questions all day long as media members will look to discuss a number of different topics ahead of the season.
Here are a few key questions that are on the table.
Is Texas a legitimate threat to challenge OU for the Big 12 title?
Oklahoma has captured the last four Big 12 titles and is the favorite to win it again this year. Each season starts with high optimism from Longhorns fans thinking that this year will be their year.
Texas fell 12 points short of OU in last year’s conference championship and is currently No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason polls. Do the Longhorns have a shot at dethroning the Sooners this season?
Which quarterback is going to lead the OSU offense?
The biggest question surrounding the Cowboys is the quarterback position. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders to choose from, or he could go with the 5-11, 200-pound redshirt senior transfer Dru Brown.
Each player has their strong points, but only one can lead the team. Who’s it going to be?
Can Hurts make it three-for-three?
The Sooners have been living in quarterback heaven the past two seasons with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both players won the Heisman Trophy on their way to being taken as the No. 1 NFL draft pick overall and helped lead OU to the past two College Football Playoffs.
Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts has only lost two games as a starter in his college career, so he knows how to win. Is he good enough to become the Sooners’ third consecutive Heisman candidate and lead them to their third straight CFP?
Can Les Miles turn things around at Kansas?
Kansas found itself at the bottom of the preseason poll for the ninth year in a row and hasn’t had a winning season since going 8-5 in 2008. The Jayhawks are now being led by a coach who hasn’t had a losing season since his first year as the Oklahoma State coach in 2001. Now that Miles is back in the Big 12, how long will it take him to change the culture in Lawrence?
Which new face is going to make the biggest splash?
Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State and Kansas all enter the 2019 season with new head coaches. These programs are also the bottom four teams in the conference preseason polls. Miles is the most decorated coach of the four, but it will be interesting to see which coach can turn their program around the quickest.