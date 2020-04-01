The documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” about Oklahoma eccentric Joe Exotic, has been the most popular show on Netflix since it debuted two weeks ago.
But once one has made it through the seven episodes of “Tiger King,” the question of what to watch next may seem more than a bit daunting.
Maybe you’re in the mood for something equally dark and twisted, or you would prefer something as far removed from the lunatic fringe as can be imagined.
Here are a handful of documentary films and series one can watch on Netflix that cover the spectrum from darkness to light.
REALLY DARK
“Don’t F**K with Cats”
This documentary series is definitely not for the squeamish, even if most of the horrible aspects are described rather than depicted. But it is an unnerving, fascinating story of a handful of everyday people whose horror at coming upon an online video of a young man torturing two kittens leads them to scour the internet to bring a killer to justice.
UNSETTLING
“The Family”
Inspired by Jeff Sharlet’s book “The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power,” this five-part series mixes dramatizations and straightforward documentary filmmaking to explore the history and reach of a shadowy fundamentalist group that wields enormous power on U.S. politics.
TRAIN WRECK O’LOVE
“Love is Blind”
The latest wrinkle in what we like to call the “competitive romance” genre, “Love is Blind” follows 30 men and women who court one another without ever meeting face-to-face — until one proposes marriage. All of which makes it oddly appropriate for watching during one’s own self-quarantine. And there will be more — Netflix has greenlighted at least two additional seasons.
FOOD GOES GONZO
“Ugly Delicious”
Everyone is stuck at home, and the thought of going out to eat in some exotic place is seen in these troubled times as akin to contemplating a suicide mission. So why not vicariously enjoy award-winning chef David Chang as he travels around the country and world, seeking out the history of iconic foods from pizza to fried rice. The newly released second season also touches on Chang’s new role as father, as he tries to create dishes his young son will eat.
IN A CIVILIZED WORLD
“The Great British Baking Show”
Last week, it was announced that the latest season of this popular cookery show has been postponed because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. On the bright side, every season available in the U.S. is on Netflix, so one can spend hours basking in signature bakes, technical challenges, showstoppers, bad puns and the steely gaze of judge Paul Hollywood, where the worst thing could happen is ending up with a soggy bottom.
