Saturday is National Eat Outside Day. Who knew?
According to research, customers dined in the open air at tea gardens, seashore resorts and rooftop restaurants in the 18th century, and the first sidewalk cafes appeared in Manhattan in the early 1900s.
Reason enough to dine out Saturday. But wait, there’s more.
Saturday also is the first full college football weekend, and televisions far and wide will be tuned to numerous games.
So we came up with some places to dine outside AND watch some football AND have a cold adult beverage to boot.
A forecast of rain could make it dicey at a couple of patios that aren’t covered, but let’s put on a sunny face and hope for the best.
ROOSEVELT’S1551 E. 15th St.
The large patio is a welcoming spot for canine visitors and humans, too.
Try this: The Widow Maker sandwich with fried chicken, fried rosemary, pickled shallots, mornay sauce and arugula on house brioche.
THE ROOFTOP214 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
This literally is a rooftop patio overlooking parts of downtown Broken Arrow. It has a 144-inch high-definition projection screen and a couple of smaller televisions for your viewing pleasure.
Try this: Smoky ‘Shroom 14-inch pizza with red sauce, smoked provolone cheese, cremini mushrooms, Italian sausage and red onions.
SOCIETY1419 E. 15th St., 9999 S. Mingo Road
Whether on Cherry Street or at its recently opened location in south Tulsa, the patios at Society are the places to be as summer fades.
Try this: The Okie burger with American cheese, fried haystack onions, mayo and onions grilled into both patties.
R BAR & GRILL3421 S. Peoria Ave.
The covered patio is a great place to gather with friends and people watch along Brookside.
Try this: Three Piggies burger with braised pork, bacon, grilled ham, barbecue drizzle, Seikel’s mustard, pickles and red onions on grilled sourdough.
STUMBLING MONKEY BAR & GRILL8921 S. Yale Ave.
The large open-air patio can hold a large crowd to watch a ballgame or take in some live music at this 21-and-older venue.
Try this: Goin’ Back to Cali sandwich with Havarti cheese, fried green tomato, ranch dressing and guacamole on a Hawaiian roll.
