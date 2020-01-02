By Judy Allen • For the Tulsa World
Every year, hospitality industry experts predict new trends, such as healthy snacks, bright food (still trying to figure that one out), plant butter, craft brews and dry cocktails, among many others.
As such, 2020 is shaping up to be an interesting year for the food and beverage industry.
On a local level, Tulsa’s restaurant scene has embraced many trends that will hopefully stick through this year. Here are a few of my favorites.
Local food collectives
Eating local has become much easier thanks to the food hall aspect of Mother Road Market, which features more than a dozen locally owned and operated restaurants and shops under one roof, most of which cannot be found anywhere else in the city. This year, Mother Road Market saw the addition of Howdy Burger from the McNellie’s Group. The Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe features a rotating mix of Tulsa’s latest food concepts where entrepreneurs and food business owners can take over the cafe for a meal, a day or a week to gain valuable experience testing their concepts before going full brick-and-mortar.
Reeder’s convenience store at 21st Street and Lewis Avenue is doing this on a much smaller scale but with an enormous assortment of food offerings by local restaurants. The former Phillips 66 station, now known only as Reeder’s, has re-imagined the convenience store concept by stocking a bevy of local products. Owners Cheryl Reeder and her husband, Ross Ledbetter, remodeled and enlarged the store portion of the station.
“I went to culinary school after college and always have been a foodie, even a food snob,” Reeder said. “I saw what was being offered in other convenience stores and thought we could do better. It started with local beef jerky. It was a hit, and it just went from there.”
New offerings from local purveyors include Weber’s Root Beer, treats from Antoinette Baking Co., Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery, Cookie Mama, Okie Dough, cinnamon rolls from Savoy, Rhino pretzels, In the Raw Sushi and several brands of beef jerky. Reeder’s pours six flavors of house-brewed tea and coffee from Topeca Coffee Co.
Mother Road Market
1124 S. Lewis Ave., 918-984-9001
Reeder’s Auto and Tire
2406 E. 21st St., 918-747-0965
Mocktails
A mocktail is a nonalcoholic mixed drink, the idea of which is gaining ground on many bar menus. According to Google Trends, over the past year, online searches for the word “mocktail” have gone up 42%, and the phrase “nonalcoholic” 81% across global searches. Whole Foods Market predicts we will see “even more zero-proof drinks as hops-infused sparkling waters and alternatives to liquors meant to be used with a mixer such as botanical-infused faux gin continues to pop up everywhere from bar menus to specialty stores.”
But what does this mean for the hospitality industry? Mocktails, also more savvily known as dry cocktails, allow bartenders to serve up delicious drinks to customers who want the experience of going out, minus the effects that come later. As a plus, restaurants and bars are finding that offering dedicated nonalcoholic drinks brings an entirely new revenue stream.
According to Mintel Trends, Americans are becoming increasingly conscious about what they put into their bodies. “Forty-five percent of millennials would give up alcoholic beverages to improve their health,” Mintell says.
Oren, the locally sourced, regionally seasonal, globally influenced Brookside hot spot, leans heavily on fruits and vegetables for its creative menu. The self-named “fruit and vegetable-forward” restaurant offers seasonally appropriate dishes and creative house-made cocktails, including an assortment of “soft cocktails,” alcohol-free creations such as celery soda, yuzu Palmer and the creatively named “Here Today Tarragon Tomorrow,” made with tarragon, grapefruit, honey, lime and cinnamon.
Oren
3509 S. Peoria Ave., Suite 161; 918-764-9699
Cheese boards
Thanks to Instagram, there is an entirely new world devoted to cheese boards, with accounts having huge followings. Insta darling Marissa Mullen (@thatcheeseplate) has 161,000 followers, and her companion page (@cheesebynumbers) is up to 166,000. Her first cookbook, “Cheese by Numbers,” is available for pre-order.
Lilith Spencer (@cheesemongrrl) is the woman who started the craze with her award-winning cheese platters, made even more famous by a blurb in Saveur magazine. Spencer won the Cheesemonger Invitational back in 2017, a rigorous trial of cheese wrappings, blind tastings, cutting to weight and assembling the perfect bite, before moving out to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she started creating spectacular cheese platters at Cheesemongers of Santa Fe.
Cheese platters have long been a popular offering at parties, but millennials and Gen Z-ers have a new reason for their unique connection with artistically crafted smorgasbords. They’re gravitating to them because they’re simple to put together, and the pay-off is worthy of a well-liked social media post.
Cheeseboards, also known as charcuterie boards or grazing boards, were present at all five of the holiday parties I attended this year (including the two I made myself). Duet restaurant crafted a gorgeously loaded 6-foot-long board for one party. The prettiest and most unique boards, however, came from local Instagrammer Shiraya Proffitt, cleverly known as Charcuteray, who makes expertly crafted boards for 2 to 200 people. Proffitt also offers classes for those looking to create their own cheese masterpieces.
Charcuteray
Embracing other cuisines
I couldn’t scroll through my social media feed for a single minute without seeing posts from another friend enjoying a holiday meal at Tulsa’s Mandarin Taste. The restaurant’s owner, Chun “Sally” Yau, came to Oklahoma from Beijing to attend Oklahoma State University. During her studies, she longed for the cuisine of her home country but couldn’t find any authentic options around. She learned to cook authentic Chinese dishes for herself, her family and her friends before opening Mandarin Taste in Tulsa, which offers fare from regions all over China.
Sally regularly returns to China to refine her culinary art and to add exciting new flavors and offerings to her menu. The restaurant is open most holidays, including Christmas and New Year’s, making it a popular choice for those trying to escape traditional holiday fare. Ben Alexander, vice president of culinary operations for the McNellie’s Restaurant Group, has made it a Christmas Day tradition to dine there with his family and a growing group of friends.
Mandarin Taste
6125 S. Sheridan Road, 918-878-7998
Chefs friending farmers
These days, restaurant diners, as well as home cooks, want to know where their food comes from. At restaurants that tout themselves as farm-to-table, patrons love the fact that the chef is involved with the farmers and what those farmers grow or what animals those ranchers raise. Being involved with the process from beginning to end, they can tell that story to their guests through menu offerings.
Many of our local restaurants have relationships with local farms. This year, the Tulsa Farmers’ Market has plans to create an advisory board of local chefs, farmers and growers to help bridge the gap between farm and restaurant kitchen.
Some local restaurants have already jumped on the trend. McNellie’s Restaurant Group features locally raised wagyu beef from Grand Cattle Co. at Howdy Burger and Bull in the Alley and Prairie Creek Farms pork at Fassler Hall. Ward Farms and 413 Farms are prominently displayed on the menu at Amelia’s, which also includes local wagyu beef. Three Springs Farms has sold organic produce to local restaurants for years.
One of the most prominent examples of farm-to-table dining happening now occurs, for the most part, on a small parcel of land in the middle of town. Grogg’s Green Barn, long known as the source for native, organic plants, flowers and gardening supplies, runs a small restaurant in the back of the store.
Unique to this little restaurant, The Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn is the fact that all of the produce is grown on the property — perhaps we should call it plant-to-plate. Chef Andrew Donovan brings years of organic farm-to-table dining experience to Tulsa with a continually changing menu focusing on the produce of the moment.
Coming in early 2020, Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford of Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew are bringing the farm to the city with FarmBar. The small restaurant, taking over the spot that Vintage Wine Bar once occupied at 18th Street and Boston Avenue, will serve as an extension of their on-the-farm dining experiences that sell out every weekend. Oklahoma Agricultural Cuisine is alive and thriving.
McNellie’s Group
Amelia’s
122 N. Boston Ave., 918-728-2435
Amelia’s Market and Brasserie
114 N. Boston Ave., 918-728-2435
The Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn
10105 E. 61st St., 918-994-4222