This summer, the Tulsa World spoke to coaches, trainers and administrators from more than 20 area schools, as well as industry professionals and experts to gain insight into the practices, processes and challenges associated with maintaining helmets and ensuring safety within local football programs. The interviews revealed that while each of the area programs surveyed meets national standards, some face significant financial hurdles in purchasing and maintaining their helmets. Effectively, when it comes to football helmets, the degree of safety from program to program is tied directly to the school’s budget.
We’ve spoken with all of the people who handle helmets for football programs across Tulsa, so now it’s time to hear from the ones the helmets impact most: the players who wear them.
This month, we surveyed the players who make up the All-World Preseason Top 10 along with the football players who attended our fall photo day — 159 in all — to find out how they approach the sport’s most crucial piece of equipment.
Here are the results:
Do you know the make, model, year of the helmet you wear on the field?
Yes: 67.9%
No: 32.1%
“I never think about it at all,” one area safety said. “As long as it fits I’m good with it.”
Do you feel like your coaches have taught proper blocking and tackling techniques to reduce helmet-to-helmet collisions?
Yes: 99.4%
No: 0.6%
“As far as how to not go head-to-head and stuff, we do form tackle drills and blocking technique drills all the time to help us learn,” one local linebacker said.
Do you worry about the helmet you wear as it relates to concussions and repeated hits to the head?
Yes: 5%
No: 95%
“I should think about it more, but I never really think about the safety part of it,” a local running back said. “I know I’m going to do the hitting or get hit anyway.”
Is that something you talk about with teammates, family, friends, etc.?
Yes: 23.9%
No: 76.1%
“That’s just the risk of playing football,” a state champion linebacker said. “It’s something you take into consideration, but if something happens, it happens.”
(On a 1-10 scale with 10 being the highest ...)
What is your level of confidence in your team’s organization when it comes to protective equipment like helmets?
10: 70.4%
9: 18.9%
8: 8.2%
7: 1.9%
6: 0.6%
“My freshman year, we talked about it because we had a lot of concussions on the team,” a local quarterback said. “Otherwise, we haven’t really talked about it for the last three years.”
How safe do you feel in the helmet you wear on Friday nights?
10: 84.3%
9: 8.8%
8: 6.3%
7: 0.6%
“My mom is always on me about that: ‘Are you being safe?’ ” a local wide receiver saod. “She always wants to know that we’re learning things the right way, and I think our coaches do a good job with that.”
How confident are you in the medical/equipment staff overseeing helmet maintenance and safety for your team?
10: 77.4%
9: 9.4%
8: 5%
7: 5.7%
6: 2.5%
How educated do you feel about your helmet and helmet safety in general?
10: 59.7%
9: 13.2%
8: 15.7%
7: 3.8%
6: 1.3%
5: 5.1%
4: 0.6%
1: 0.6%
“We don’t really learn about the functions of the helmet,” one defensive end said.