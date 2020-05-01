In recognition of the brave work of nurses across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, author Dale R. Lewis is partnering with Best of Books in Edmond to give nurses a free copy of his best-selling book during National Nurses Week starting at 12 a.m. May 6 and ending at 12 p.m. May 12.
While supplies last, anyone in the nursing field may contact Best of Books at bestofbooks@sbcglobal.net or (405) 340-9202 and arrange to pick up a copy or have one mailed to them at no charge. They can select either a paperback copy or a copy of the recently released audio book.
Drummond Law LLC in Tulsa and Southwestern Stationery and Bank Supply, Inc. in Oklahoma City are also sponsoring the giveaway, which hopes to reach nurses across the country.
“This is just a small act of kindness and recognition which we hope will brighten the day of as many nurses as possible,” Lewis said in a news release.
"Footprints in the Dew" is about the life of Damon “Chub” Anderson and his role in a famous unsolved murder case.
E.C. Mullendore III was shot in his home on the family’s 400,000-acre Cross Bell ranch on September 26, 1970. When he died, he held the largest life insurance policy ever written in the U.S.
With him that night was Anderson, a man who would end up on the most wanted list when he skipped bail on numerous charges, including an arrest for growing the largest pot crop in Oklahoma history. He was on the run for 16 years before being captured in Montana, where he had been working for media mogul Ted Turner under an alias.
"Footprints in the Dew" is his life story as he told it to the author before his death in 2010.
First published in 2015, the book is in its fourth printing. For additional information, go to www.originalbuffalodale.com.