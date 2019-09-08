Not everyone goes to Gathering Place to scale the giant attractions in Adventure Playground or to have dinner at Vista at the Boathouse or to play hoops or just to chill.
They go to do their own thing. And for different people, that means different things.
Tony Moore, the park’s director, loves the diversity.
“The way different people utilize our spaces is quite remarkable, from college kids coming in the lodge just to get caught up on emails to stroller moms,” Moore said.
Here are a few of those people and the stories of how Gathering Place has become home to their passions.