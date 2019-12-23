Former Collinsville coach Joe Shoulders will be among the 2020 class of inductees into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame.
Shoulders, after being an assistant for McLain’s first three years, was promoted to head basketball coach in 1962 and was in that position until 1972, leading the program to its first two state tournament berths in 1967 and ’68. In the TPS Hall, he joins one of his players, former University of Tulsa coach John Phillips, who was inducted last year.
Shoulders coached at Collinsville from 1972-81 and led the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in ’76. At McLain and Collinsville, he was a combined 239-216. He was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990.
Shoulders, who also served as McLain athletic director for his final five years there, was a rodeo cowboy and brother of rodeo great Jim Shoulders, a 2019 TPS Hall inductee.
The eighth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets for the banquet are $100 per plate or $1,000 per table. Corporate sponsorships also are available. Reservations for tables or individual seating may be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the TPS Athletics Department at 918-746-6453.