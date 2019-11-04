Former Oklahoma City newswoman Abby Broyles said Monday she will challenge next year for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by four-term incumbent Jim Inhofe.
“For decades we’ve had a senator who’s more concerned about what’s right or left than what’s right or wrong,” Broyles said in a video announcement. “This is a year in which we can change Washington.”
Broyles, a Democrat, was a reporter, anchor and on-air host for Oklahoma City television station KFOR from 2014 until last week. She recently set up a law practice.
Broyles, 30, said she made the decision to run for the Senate “very recently, just in the last few weeks.”
“Jim Inhofe hasn’t had a real challenger in more than a decade,” Broyles said. “He was elected to the Senate when I was in kindergarten. He doesn’t seem to be moving the state forward.”
Inhofe, 84, has represented Oklahoma in Washington longer than anyone in state history. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and to the Senate in 1994, in a special election to finish the remaining two years of a term.
Since then he’s been elected to four full terms with little difficulty. He has not formally announced his intention to run for reelection but has been raising money.