Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks and former Oklahoma Sooners basketball player Trae Young hangs out on the sideline during the NCAA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY - Trae Young helped some Atlanta families get a fresh start in the new year.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard partnered with a medical debt relief agency to help forgive the debts of hundreds of Atlanta families, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Young donated $10,000 through his organization, the Trae Young Foundation, to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt. Young's donation will $1,059,186.39, helping a total of 570 people.

Young, a former Sooner and Norman native, said in a statement that Atlanta has welcomed him and giving back to the community is important to him.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Gallery: A look back at Trae Young's career so far

Tags