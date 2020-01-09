OKLAHOMA CITY - Trae Young helped some Atlanta families get a fresh start in the new year.
The Atlanta Hawks point guard partnered with a medical debt relief agency to help forgive the debts of hundreds of Atlanta families, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Young donated $10,000 through his organization, the Trae Young Foundation, to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt. Young's donation will $1,059,186.39, helping a total of 570 people.
Young, a former Sooner and Norman native, said in a statement that Atlanta has welcomed him and giving back to the community is important to him.
July 2019: Trae Young discusses annual youth basketball camp