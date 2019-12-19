OKLAHOMA CITY — Like the Suns, Chris Paul has pulled through a losing streak with coach Monty Williams.
In 2010, the New Orleans Hornets went 1-7 in the preseason. Then they bounced back to win 11 of their first 12 regular-season games.
“It was a special year,” Paul said. “… His basketball mind — I used to get so excited before the games about the plays he was drawing up.”
Paul and the Thunder will face that basketball mind Friday when they play the Suns at Chesapeake Energy Arena. For the first time since coaching the Hornets in 2010-15, Williams is leading his own team. Phoenix’s stop in Oklahoma City, where Williams served as coach Billy Donovan’s top assistant four years ago, will provide a view of familiar faces.
“He’s a genuine, quality, real person,” Donovan said when asked about Williams’s greatest coaching strength.
Thunder center Steven Adams said something similar.
“The dude himself is just an absolutely phenomenal person,” Adams said. “Just a human. Really cares about the player, developing the player and whatnot.”
Williams even played a role in easing Donovan’s transition into the NBA. Donovan had several veteran coaches on his staff in 2015-16, the former Florida coach’s first year at the helm in OKC. Williams and Thunder assistant Maurice Cheeks were both former head coaches. Former Thunder assistant Mark Bryant had been an NBA assistant since 2005. All three also played in the NBA.
“Those guys really helped me in a great way,” Donovan said, “and took a lot of time with me, as well.”
Donovan’s time coaching with Williams only lasted for part of a season, cut short by tragedy. In February 2016, Williams’s wife, Ingrid, was killed in a car accident.
Williams took time off from coaching to take care of his children. He returned as an assistant coach for the 76ers last season. Friday marks his first time back in OKC as a head coach.
He brings with him two former Donovan assistants, Bryant and Darko Rajakovic. Both left OKC this summer to rejoin Williams.
“I think the basketball piece,” Donovan said, “if you’re going to coach as long as those guys have coached, and they’re coaching up here at this level, the X’s and O’s part of it is basically known. It’s who they are as people. That’s the thing about it. I’ll have relationships with those guys the rest of my life because of who they are as people.”
After a promising start to this season, Phoenix (11-16) comes to town on a four-game losing streak. But even recently — other than a 120-99 road loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night — the Suns have played close games. They lost by a single point to the Trail Blazers and took San Antonio to overtime.
“Phoenix, man,” Paul said, “it’s actually really fun watching them play.”
That might have been a surprise earlier in the season, but not now. After being projected to finish dead last in the Western Conference, Phoenix played close games against three Western Conference contenders in the first week of the season. The Suns lost in overtime to the Nuggets, beat the Clippers and lost by one point to the Jazz.
Williams and his team had tapped into something.
“I think it goes back to him being a human first, before he’s a coach,” Adams said. “… Some people have a knack for it. Some people are just genuinely nice people with really god leadership skills and all that. And he’s just one of those dudes.”